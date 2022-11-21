Middleton mayor Gurdip Brar won't seek third term

Two-term Middleton Mayor Gurdip Brar will not seek reelection, saying he is leaving politics to focus on using technology to support young learners.

Brar touted the progress the city has made on his goals of infrastructure and protecting nature, pointing to road projects and repairs at Pheasant Branch Conservancy following flash flooding in 2018.

In a statement, Brar said he's worked to give citizens a bigger voice in city decision-making, calling the results "a great source of pride."

"When I ran for mayor, I promised to listen to all citizens and address their concerns," Brar said in a statement. "I believe I have lived up to this pledge, although of course, it is not possible to satisfy everyone."

Under Brar's leadership, Middleton has also seen the opening of a solar farm at the city's airport and a psychiatric hospital.

Brar was first elected in 2017 after serving for nearly 10 years on Middleton's city council. He moved to Middleton over 40 years ago and retired from Agracetus, a company known for its research of genetically modified crops.

In his post-politics life, Brar said he will continue pursuing his passion of helping the disadvantaged. He said he hopes to use technology to help children learn reading and math as well as partner with high schools so students can "invent and build tomorrow's technologies right here in Wisconsin."