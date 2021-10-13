Middleton looks to tighten up loose laws for chickens

Middleton is looking to tighten up its laissez-faire approach to raising backyard chickens in the city, but some say the proposed regulations are too restrictive.
Unlike many Dane County communities, Middleton doesn't currently have a chicken-specific ordinance, resulting in no limit on the number of birds that can be kept and setback requirements for coops far less than other villages and cities.
City Council President Kathy Olson is seeking more regulation around the urban environs of the traditionally barnyard animals after the city received three chicken-related complaints in recent months, including two in her district.
"I want to find a way to make responsible chicken ownership thrive in residential neighborhoods," Olson said. "My hope is by adopting a commonsense ordinance, the city will avoid unnecessary conflicts between chicken owners and neighbors dealing with the adverse effects of chickens."
A proposed chicken ordinance was presented Tuesday to the city's License and Ordinance Committee. Among several new requirements, it would:
- Limit properties of a half acre or smaller to four hens with one chicken allowed per each additional quarter acre for up to 10 hens.
- Prohibit roosters.
- Set per-chicken square-footage requirements for coops and chicken runs.
- Require coops be no closer than 25 feet from a dwelling unit or 15 feet from a property line.
But other proposed requirements, such as a minimum temperature for inside a coop in the winter and requiring feed be kept in waterproof, airtight containers, are much more restrictive than what's required by the city for owning dogs, argued Middleton resident and chicken owner Tyler Emerick.
"It's unbelievable the length of this ordinance for backyard chickens," Emerick said to the committee. "I support an ordinance. I support licensing for backyard chickens. That's absolutely the reasonable, right thing to do. But this is crazy."
One resident who lives in downtown Middleton told the committee his neighbor keeps at least eight chickens in a coop feet away from his bedroom window, and the chickens make noise at all hours of the night and attract foxes to his property.
Jim Sjolander, city building inspector, said the large majority of chicken owners in Middleton "do a beautiful job," but there's a small handful of irresponsible chicken owners who have driven the recent complaints.
Matt Fleming, an attorney who works with the city and drafted the proposed ordinance, said the language was meant to be a "framework" for discussion and feedback. Right now, enforcement of chicken-related problems boils down to whether public nuisance ordinances are being violated, he said.
"It basically just comes down to, you know, don't make a lot of noise and don't make a lot of smell," Fleming said of the city's approach to chickens.
City Council member Katy Nelson, who sits on the committee, said she wants to see the proposed ordinance include grandfather exemptions, such as for existing coops that wouldn't meet setback requirements but aren't causing problems.
Olson said she looked at the ordinances of several Dane County communities to get an idea of how Middleton could add more structure to its urban chickens. Feedback from committee members will help to revise the proposed ordinance, which is set to return to the body next month, she said.
"The problem is if people aren't caring for their chickens properly, that's when the issues start coming up, the smell, the noise and such," Olson said. "If that can be addressed, that's my hope."