Michael Haas of WEC tapped to be next Madison city attorney

In his new position with the city, Haas will be making $155,000 annually, significantly more than the $102,086 he earns currently with WEC.

Haas will replace May, who will be the city’s second-longest serving city attorney when he retires June 1. May said in his retirement letter he is moving on to a “new phase,” and plans to practice law part-time, spend more time with his family, travel and garden.

During May’s tenure, he has advised the city on thorny legal issues, including a dispute over a liquor license for a State Street Taco Bell and the complicated Judge Doyle Square development. May said in an interview in January he is proud of bringing stability to the attorney's office.

"The staff here were kind of rudderless," May said prior to his arrival as city attorney. "I think I was able to give them some direction."

Last July, the City Council confirmed a new five-year contract with May. His current contract ends May 17, 2024 and comes with a yearly salary of $170,309.

