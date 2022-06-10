Michael Gableman's office held in contempt over records case, former justice refuses to testify in court

A Dane County Judge held the office of former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in contempt Friday for not fully complying with a previous court order to provide public records related to Gableman's GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election.

Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington issued the contempt order after the conservative former justice refused to provide testimony in the case, brought by liberal watchdog group American Oversight. Gableman took the stand Friday ostensibly to answer questions seeking information on whether the Office of Special Counsel he heads had violated a court order to stop deleting requested documents, but instead lashed out at Remington, accusing the justice of being a partisan "advocate."

Remington reminded Gableman that he was under oath to answer questions from American Oversight attorney Christa Westerberg, and not to make a speech, but Gableman refused.

"You have a right to conduct and control your courtroom, judge, but you don‘t have a right to act as an advocate for one party over the other," Gableman said. "I want a personal counsel if you are putting jail on the table. I want an attorney to represent me personally. I will not answer any more questions. I see you have a jail officer here. You want to put me in jail, Judge Remington … I’m not going to be railroaded."

Gableman's heated comments came two days after Remington ordered the former justice to answer questions under oath about how his office handled requested documents related to the ongoing probe. Near the close of that Wednesday hearing, Remington cautioned Gableman and his staffer Zakory Niemierowicz to consider seeking independent legal counsel, noting that remedial sanctions for contempt could include jail time.

Niemierowicz did not attend Friday's hearing for fear of incarceration, Gableman's attorney Michael Dean said. Gableman's attorneys have described Niemierowicz as the sole legal custodian for the requested records. Niemierowicz was hired last September as an office administrator, but his title changed to chief of staff later last year, according to a transcript of Niemierowicz's Monday deposition with American Oversight filed with the court.

“At no time did I suggest that that was a sanction that I intended to impose," Remington said Friday. "Indeed, it was a question that was left for today’s proceeding to be determined based on the evidence and the request from American Oversight."

The question of sanctions was left unanswered Friday. After finding Gableman's office in contempt for not fully and completely complying with the court's previous order to not delete requested records, Remington said he would issue a written order and sanctions at a later date.

Contempt of court can be punishable by a $2,000 daily penalty for each day that contempt continues. Imprisonment is also a possible sanction and may extend as long as the person is committing the contempt or up to 6 months, whichever period is shorter.

The case is one of three filed by American Oversight against Gableman, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and the Assembly seeking public records related to Gableman’s review of the 2020 election, which was launched last year by Republicans at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers. Invoices have shown that ongoing court battles surrounding the review have pushed the cost to nearly $900,000.

Remington on Friday denied similar motions by American Oversight to hold Vos and the state Assembly in contempt.

American Oversight senior adviser Melanie Sloan said in a statement following the hearing that Gableman's "outrageous and disrespectful conduct in court today removed any last shred of credibility from this partisan charade."

Both Gableman and American Oversight have posted hundreds of pages of records online, but American Oversight attorneys have contended that more records likely exist and have not been provided. Primarily, the organization has sought any documents — including those that may have been deleted — between Gableman and his staff, which American Oversight attorneys say constitute contractor records that are subject to the state’s open records law.

Both Remington and Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn have previously ordered Gableman to stop deleting records that may be responsive to American Oversight's requests.

Attorneys for Gableman have said the former justice is exempt from retaining records, and his office regularly destroys documents deemed “irrelevant or useless.” An analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Council in October determined that deleting such records, even by a state contractor like Gableman, violates state law.

Records deleted

Speaking with reporters after Friday's hearing, Gableman said all requested documents have been provided to American Oversight but reaffirmed that his office has regularly deleted both physical and digital records.

"Of course we followed the law, but the law does not mean I that have to keep every scrap of paper with some writing on it if there is no relevant open records request that was submitted at the time," Gableman said.

Westerberg told reporters on Friday some records still have not been produced, including contracts for Gableman's staffers Andrew Kloster, a former Trump administration official who has falsely claimed the election was stolen from the former president, and Carol Matheis, a California attorney who has worked with the Federalist Society.

Niemierowicz said in his deposition that he and several of those working in the Office of Special Counsel, including Gableman, also communicate using Signal, an app that allows for the immediate deletion of messages.

An October memo prepared by Legislative Council deputy director Dan Schmidt indicated that the state's public records law "generally applies to records created or maintained" by Gableman's office.

State lawmakers are exempt from Wisconsin's record retention law, allowing them to regularly delete records, though requested documents must be retained if they exist at the time of a formal request. Schmidt wrote in the memo that such an exemption does not apply to Gableman.

Vos, who had previously indicated plans to begin wrapping up Gableman’s review by the time his previous contract expired at the end of April, has again extended the former justice’s contract after former President Donald Trump, who continues to push the lie that there was widespread election fraud, pressured Republicans to continue with the effort. Vos has since paused Gableman’s probe to allow time for five pending lawsuits related to the review to play out in court.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

