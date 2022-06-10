 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical alert featured top story

Michael Gableman's office held in contempt over records case, former justice refuses to testify in court

  • 0
Gableman

"I’m not going to be railroaded," former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman said in refusing to answer questions in an open records lawsuit Friday, accusing the judge of acting as a partisan "advocate."

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

A Dane County Judge held the office of former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in contempt Friday for not fully complying with a previous court order to provide public records related to Gableman's GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election.

Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington issued the contempt order after the conservative former justice refused to provide testimony in the case, brought by liberal watchdog group American Oversight. Gableman took the stand Friday ostensibly to answer questions seeking information on whether the Office of Special Counsel he heads had violated a court order to stop deleting requested documents, but instead lashed out at Remington, accusing the justice of being a partisan "advocate."

Remington reminded Gableman that he was under oath to answer questions from American Oversight attorney Christa Westerberg, and not to make a speech, but Gableman refused.

"You have a right to conduct and control your courtroom, judge, but you don‘t have a right to act as an advocate for one party over the other," Gableman said. "I want a personal counsel if you are putting jail on the table. I want an attorney to represent me personally. I will not answer any more questions. I see you have a jail officer here. You want to put me in jail, Judge Remington … I’m not going to be railroaded."

People are also reading…

Gableman's heated comments came two days after Remington ordered the former justice to answer questions under oath about how his office handled requested documents related to the ongoing probe. Near the close of that Wednesday hearing, Remington cautioned Gableman and his staffer Zakory Niemierowicz to consider seeking independent legal counsel, noting that remedial sanctions for contempt could include jail time.

Niemierowicz did not attend Friday's hearing for fear of incarceration, Gableman's attorney Michael Dean said. Gableman's attorneys have described Niemierowicz as the sole legal custodian for the requested records. Niemierowicz was hired last September as an office administrator, but his title changed to chief of staff later last year, according to a transcript of Niemierowicz's Monday deposition with American Oversight filed with the court.

“At no time did I suggest that that was a sanction that I intended to impose," Remington said Friday. "Indeed, it was a question that was left for today’s proceeding to be determined based on the evidence and the request from American Oversight."

The question of sanctions was left unanswered Friday. After finding Gableman's office in contempt for not fully and completely complying with the court's previous order to not delete requested records, Remington said he would issue a written order and sanctions at a later date.

Contempt of court can be punishable by a $2,000 daily penalty for each day that contempt continues. Imprisonment is also a possible sanction and may extend as long as the person is committing the contempt or up to 6 months, whichever period is shorter.

The case is one of three filed by American Oversight against Gableman, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and the Assembly seeking public records related to Gableman’s review of the 2020 election, which was launched last year by Republicans at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers. Invoices have shown that ongoing court battles surrounding the review have pushed the cost to nearly $900,000.

Remington on Friday denied similar motions by American Oversight to hold Vos and the state Assembly in contempt.

American Oversight senior adviser Melanie Sloan said in a statement following the hearing that Gableman's "outrageous and disrespectful conduct in court today removed any last shred of credibility from this partisan charade."

Both Gableman and American Oversight have posted hundreds of pages of records online, but American Oversight attorneys have contended that more records likely exist and have not been provided. Primarily, the organization has sought any documents — including those that may have been deleted — between Gableman and his staff, which American Oversight attorneys say constitute contractor records that are subject to the state’s open records law.

Both Remington and Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn have previously ordered Gableman to stop deleting records that may be responsive to American Oversight's requests.

Attorneys for Gableman have said the former justice is exempt from retaining records, and his office regularly destroys documents deemed “irrelevant or useless.” An analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Council in October determined that deleting such records, even by a state contractor like Gableman, violates state law.

Records deleted

Speaking with reporters after Friday's hearing, Gableman said all requested documents have been provided to American Oversight but reaffirmed that his office has regularly deleted both physical and digital records.

"Of course we followed the law, but the law does not mean I that have to keep every scrap of paper with some writing on it if there is no relevant open records request that was submitted at the time," Gableman said.

Westerberg told reporters on Friday some records still have not been produced, including contracts for Gableman's staffers Andrew Kloster, a former Trump administration official who has falsely claimed the election was stolen from the former president, and Carol Matheis, a California attorney who has worked with the Federalist Society.

Niemierowicz said in his deposition that he and several of those working in the Office of Special Counsel, including Gableman, also communicate using Signal, an app that allows for the immediate deletion of messages.

An October memo prepared by Legislative Council deputy director Dan Schmidt indicated that the state's public records law "generally applies to records created or maintained" by Gableman's office.

State lawmakers are exempt from Wisconsin's record retention law, allowing them to regularly delete records, though requested documents must be retained if they exist at the time of a formal request. Schmidt wrote in the memo that such an exemption does not apply to Gableman.

Vos, who had previously indicated plans to begin wrapping up Gableman’s review by the time his previous contract expired at the end of April, has again extended the former justice’s contract after former President Donald Trump, who continues to push the lie that there was widespread election fraud, pressured Republicans to continue with the effort. Vos has since paused Gableman’s probe to allow time for five pending lawsuits related to the review to play out in court.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)

The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.

While a handful of voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.

Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.

The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.

Want to steal an election in Wisconsin? It's harder than you think
Wisconsin Elections
alert top story

Want to steal an election in Wisconsin? It's harder than you think

  • Phil Brinkman Chris Rickert
  • 0

The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.

In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated
Wisconsin Elections
alert featured

In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.

No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
Local Government
topical alert featured

No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.

Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
Local Government
topical alert

Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for. 

Madison acted reasonably in not allowing access to ballots, Legislature's attorneys say
Local Government
topical alert

Madison acted reasonably in not allowing access to ballots, Legislature's attorneys say

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.

Eight cases of election fraud at Racine County nursing home, Sheriff Schmaling says

Eight cases of election fraud at Racine County nursing home, Sheriff Schmaling says

  • ADAM ROGAN
  • 0

YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it believes to be election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.

LRB: Laws did not preclude Madison from giving Audit Bureau direct access to ballots
Local Government
topical alert

LRB: Laws did not preclude Madison from giving Audit Bureau direct access to ballots

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.

Despite objections from conservatives, clerks in Trump country embraced ballot drop boxes, too
Local Government
topical alert

Despite objections from conservatives, clerks in Trump country embraced ballot drop boxes, too

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.

Conservative law firm's review of 2020 election: No 'big steal,' but plenty of problems
Local Government
topical alert

Conservative law firm's review of 2020 election: No 'big steal,' but plenty of problems

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.

Wisconsin felon voter fraud on par with previous elections
Local Government
alert top story topical

Wisconsin felon voter fraud on par with previous elections

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • 0

The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin.

Michael Gableman's numbers on Wisconsin nursing home votes don't add up
Local Government
alert

Michael Gableman's numbers on Wisconsin nursing home votes don't add up

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data. 

Michael Gableman's numbers on nursing home voting proven wrong again
Wisconsin Elections
topical alert top story

Michael Gableman's numbers on nursing home voting proven wrong again

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The turnout at nursing homes in Brown, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties in 2020 was not much different from the turnout in 2016.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics