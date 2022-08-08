Michael Gableman turns on Robin Vos, endorses primary challenger Adam Steen

Michael Gableman has turned on Speaker Robin Vos, who has paid the former state Supreme Court Justice more than $100,000 in taxpayer dollars to to lead the one-party review of the 2020 presidential election, claiming in a new robocall endorsing the speaker's primary challenger that Vos "never wanted a real investigation."

Gableman's endorsement of Adam Steen, who is challenging Vos in Tuesday's primary, was first mentioned by former President Donald Trump, who has also backed Steen, in a Waukesha County rally on Friday in support of Trump-endorsed candidates, including gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.

While Vos, R-Rochester, launched the GOP-ordered review into the state's 2020 presidential election at Trump's behest, the former president's opinion of Vos has soured due to the speaker's refusal to entertain Trump's calls to decertify the election, which is impossible under state law or the U.S. Constitution.

Gableman, whose election review has so far failed to show any evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he was "surprised" by Trump's remarks on Friday.

Gableman laid out his endorsement in a robocall posted on Rumble.com over the weekend.

"Robin Vos never wanted a real investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin and everything that my office and I have been able to do to expose all the corruption that took place has been in spite of Robin and not because if him," Gableman said in the ad, which was paid for by Steen's campaign.

"Please join President Trump and me, Mike Gableman, in supporting Adam Steen for state representative," the former justice adds.

Vos' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vos, the state's longest serving Assembly speaker and one of the most influential Republicans in the state, has fallen out of favor with Trump for not supporting his repeated calls to back the legally impossible decertification of the 2020 election. As a result, Trump has repeatedly referred to Vos as a "RINO," which means "Republican in name only."

Vos hired Gableman last summer at a cost of $676,000 after pressure from Trump, though legal fees and other court costs have pushed the price tag to more than $1.1 million — all of which will ultimately fall on taxpayers. Gableman was paid $11,000 per month for 10 months. Vos earlier this year paused Gableman's probe to allow time for pending lawsuits related to the review to play out in court and halved Gableman's monthly salary from to $5,500.

While Trump has spoken highly of the investigation, Gableman himself reversed his position on decertification just weeks after proposing it. In releasing an interim report of his inquiry on March 1, Gableman told state lawmakers they should "take a very hard look" at decertifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. But just two weeks later, on March 16, the former justice concluded that decertification was a "practical impossibility."

"While decertification of the 2020 presidential election is theoretically possible, it is unprecedented and raises numerous substantial constitutional issues that would be difficult to resolve," Gableman wrote in the March 16 memo. "Thus, the legal obstacles to its accomplishment render such an outcome a practical impossibility."

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump by about 21,000 votes in the state's 2020 presidential election. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

Even so, the topic of decertification has become a major talking point leading up to Tuesday's primary, where gubernatorial candidates Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp., and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch are running in a tight race for the chance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November.

Michels earlier this week said "everything will be on the table" when asked if he would consider decertifying the election, marking a shift from his comments a week earlier that decertification was "not a priority."

Kleefisch has described the 2020 election as "rigged," but has said decertification is impossible. State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, is also running for governor on a campaign largely focused on his ongoing efforts to "reclaim" the state's 10 Electoral College votes delivered for Biden.