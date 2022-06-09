 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2020 ELECTION REVIEW | PUBLIC RECORDS CASE

Michael Gableman ordered to testify in public records case related to 2020 Wisconsin election review

The former state Supreme Court Justice leading the GOP-ordered review into the 2020 election must testify in Dane County Circuit Court on Friday to answer questions about how his office handled requested documents pertaining to his ongoing probe, a Dane County judge ordered Wednesday.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington denied a motion by Michael Gableman’s attorneys seeking to quash a subpoena issued by American Oversight as part of the liberal watchdog group’s lawsuit seeking public records related to the review, which was launched last year by Republicans at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers.

“The request for Mr. Gableman to testify is not like adding a surprise witness, a third party that no one has ever heard of,” Remington said. Indeed, Mr. Gableman is a party to this action. He has participated in this action.”

Michael Dean, an attorney for Gableman, argued in a Monday court filing that Gableman’s staffer Zakory Niemierowicz is the legal custodian responsible to American Oversight’s request and had already been designated to testify. Dean noted on Wednesday that Gableman was planning to attend an out-of-state convention this Friday.

“Mr. Niemierowicz was responsible for the searches and production of the documents in response to the requests at issue,” Dean wrote in the motion to quash the subpoena. “He is the person most knowledgeable of the requests, searches, production and office procedures regarding records requests.”

As a result, Gableman’s testimony is “both unnecessary and irrelevant for resolving the underling issues,” Dean wrote.

“It is undisputed that Mr. Gableman is the custodian of the Office of Special Counsel records,” Remington said Wednesday after ordering the former justice’s testimony. Remington said he plans to rule Friday on whether or not Gableman’s failure to release records in a timely manner constitutes contempt of court.

Remington also cautioned that Niemierowicz, who accompanied Dean in Wednesday’s hearing, may want to seek legal counsel “if in fact the strategy of the Office of Special Counsel is to place the failure to comply with the court’s order squarely upon his shoulders.”

“I do think that a discussion may be warranted because Mr. Niemierowicz’s personal interest might be to escape the scrutiny of the court for the deficiencies, that appear now to be undisputed, that he was acting at the direction of Mike Gableman and Mike Gableman told him what to do, how to do it and when to do it.”

Dean responded to Remington’s comments that incarceration for contempt is a possibility based on the record before the court, saying that would be “incomprehensibly disproportionate.”

The case is one of three filed by American Oversight against Gableman, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and the Assembly seeking public records related to Gableman’s review of the 2020 election.

Both Gableman and American Oversight have posted hundreds of pages of records online, but American Oversight attorneys have contended that more records likely exist and have not been provided. Primarily, the organization has sought any documents between Gableman and his staff, which American Oversight attorneys say constitute contractor records that are subject to the state’s open records law.

Previous orders

Remington’s order for testimony follows two previous orders — one made in April by Remington and another the following month by Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn — directing Gableman to stop deleting public records that may be responsive to American Oversight’s original requests.

Attorneys for Gableman have said the former justice is exempt from retaining records and his office regularly destroys documents deemed “irrelevant or useless.” An analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Council back in October found that deleting such records, even by a state contractor like Gableman, violates state law.

Dean said on Wednesday that, other than some email attachments and preliminary drafts of Gableman’s interim reports to the state Assembly, all other documents responsive to American Overight’s requests have been recovered and produced.

“Literally every single document that was responsive to those requests has been produced,” Dean said.

‘False narrative’

“From the start, Michael Gableman has cloaked his investigation in secrecy so that he could shape a false narrative about the 2020 election,” Melanie Sloan, senior adviser at American Oversight, said in a statement.

“On Friday, American Oversight will have the chance to question Gableman — under oath — about how and why the (Office of Special Council) has deleted records related to this inquiry. The people of Wisconsin deserve the truth, not the fable Gableman has been serving up.”

Vos, who had previously indicated plans to begin wrapping up Gableman’s review by the time his previous contract expired at the end of April, has again extended the former justice’s contract after former President Donald Trump, who continues to push unfounded claims of widespread election fraud, pressured Republicans to continue with the effort. Vos has since paused Gableman’s probe to allow time for five pending lawsuits related to the review to play out in court.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

