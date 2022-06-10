Michael Gableman held in contempt over records case, refuses to testify in court

A Dane County Judge on Friday held the former state Supreme Court Justice leading the GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election in contempt for not fully complying with a previous court order to provide requested public records related to the probe.

Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington handed down the contempt order after Michael Gableman refused to provide testimony in the case, which was filed by liberal watchdog group American Oversight. Before indicating that he had no plans to answer questions, Gableman lashed out at Remington, accusing the judge of being a Democratic "advocate."

"I will not answer any more questions," Gableman said. "I'm not going to be railroaded."

The case is one of three filed by American Oversight against Gableman, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and the Assembly seeking public records related to Gableman’s review of the 2020 election, which was launched last year by Republicans at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers. Invoices have shown that ongoing court battles surrounding the review have pushed the cost to nearly $900,000.

Both Gableman and American Oversight have posted hundreds of pages of records online, but American Oversight attorneys have contended that more records likely exist and have not been provided. Primarily, the organization has sought any documents — including those that may have been deleted — between Gableman and his staff, which American Oversight attorneys say constitute contractor records that are subject to the state’s open records law.

Attorneys for Gableman have said the former justice is exempt from retaining records and his office regularly destroys documents deemed “irrelevant or useless.” An analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Council back in October found that deleting such records, even by a state contractor like Gableman, violates state law.

Speaking with reporters after the court hearing, Gableman said all requested documents have been provided to American Oversight, but reaffirmed that his office has regularly deleted both physical and digital records.

"Of course we followed the law, but the law does not mean I that have to keep every scrap of paper with some writing on it if there is no relevant open records request that was submitted at the time," Gableman said.

Vos, who had previously indicated plans to begin wrapping up Gableman’s review by the time his previous contract expired at the end of April, has again extended the former justice’s contract after former President Donald Trump, who continues to push unfounded claims of widespread election fraud, pressured Republicans to continue with the effort. Vos has since paused Gableman’s probe to allow time for five pending lawsuits related to the review to play out in court.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

This story will be updated

