Two attorneys with a liberal law firm have filed an ethics complaint against Michael Gableman, who led the taxpayer-funded review of Wisconsin's 2020 election, accusing the former state Supreme Court Justice of waging "a shambolic, dishonest, and destructive campaign against Wisconsin’s democracy at taxpayer expense and in the guise of a public official."

The more than 100-page complaint was filed Thursday by Law Forward attorneys Daniel Lenz and Jeffrey Mandell with the Office of Lawyer Regulation, which regulates attorneys in Wisconsin, to take possible action against Gableman's license to practice law.

The attorneys accuse Gableman of lacking competency to lead the election review; conducting the probe with a lack of honesty and truthfulness; pursuing legal actions despite knowing those actions served to harass or maliciously injure their targets; failing to abide by rules governing the lawyer-client relationship; and violating the basic rules of legal practice, as well as his oath as a Wisconsin attorney.

"Throughout the course of his investigation, Gableman ran roughshod over the law, the facts, and the core democratic principles that bind our state and nation together," the lawyers state in the complaint. "Instead, he sowed discord and distrust in the electoral process, amplifying the lies and conspiracy theories that have done so much damage in the last two years."

Gableman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Lenz and Mandell represented several individuals in cases related to subpoenas issued as part of Gableman's probe. They note that they filed the complaint not on behalf of any client, but rather "pursuant to our ethical obligations to report professional wrongdoing."

"Beginning immediately after the election and continuing through to the present day, Gableman has embraced conspiracy theories, spread lies, rejected facts, impugned the character of people he perceives to be his adversaries, and abused the legal process," Lenz and Mandell wrote.

The subpoenas, which demanded in-person meetings with several state and local officials as part of the GOP-ordered review of Wisconsin’s 2020 election, were rescinded last year by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos after he fired Gableman in August.

Other complaints

Thursday's filing is the third known complaint filed against Gableman with the Office of Lawyer Regulation.

Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington last June filed a complaint with the agency following what the judge described as Gableman's "sneering" conduct in Remington's courtroom.

"The circus Gableman created in the courtroom destroyed any sense of decorum and irreparably damaged the public's perception of the judicial process," Remington wrote of Gableman's refusal to answer questions under oath about whether the Office of Special Counsel had violated a court order to stop deleting requested documents.

In July, former Milwaukee attorney Kevin Kelsay, whose own law license has been suspended, filed a similar complaint with the office alleging Gableman broke rules for attorneys by making false claims related to his probe, including accusations that members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission helped steal the election for President Joe Biden.

The Office of Lawyer Regulation sent Kelsay a letter later that month notifying him that the office would not be pursuing his complaint as the agency was already in receipt of information regarding the matter.

There are limits to the public availability of complaints filed against lawyers, which are confidential until the Office of Lawyer Regulation, which investigates the complaints, asks the state Supreme Court to act, and the court later issues some form of discipline.

Discipline can be anything from a private reprimand to revocation of a lawyer's license to practice.

Gableman's review

Gableman was hired in 2021 by Vos following pressure from Trump based on the former president's false claims of a “stolen” 2020 presidential election. A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

Gableman was initially paid $11,000 a month when the review began, but after about a year into the effort, Vos halved his pay to $5,500 a month. Gableman was paid more than $100,000 to lead the review.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Diane Schipper last month ordered Vos to pay more than $135,000 in legal fees to liberal watchdog group American Oversight for the organization's lawsuit seeking records related to Gableman's probe.

“How surprising that a liberal Dane County judge would agree with a liberal organization funded by unions and liberal activists," Vos said in a statement. "We will likely be appealing the order because the fees are outrageous.”

While the review was initially allocated $676,000 in taxpayer funds, legal fees and other court costs have pushed the price tag to nearly $2.5 million, according to a review by WisPolitics.com. All costs associated with the review will ultimately fall on taxpayers.

In March 2022, Gableman recommended the Legislature take the legally impossible step of decertifying the results of the 2020 election. Two weeks later he described the proposal as a “practical impossibility” in a private memo to Vos.

Vos paused the probe two months later to allow time for pending lawsuits related to the review to play out in court and halved Gableman’s monthly salary to $5,500.

Gableman’s firing came three days after Vos narrowly defeated his opponent Adam Steen, who was endorsed by both Gableman and Trump, in last year's primary.

Elections 101: Video series explains how elections are carried out in Wisconsin The Wisconsin Elections Commission put together the following series of instructional videos and accompanying lesson plans for use in high school civics classes and the general public. Elections overview An overview of elections administration in Wisconsin. Voting Security Let's take a look at how we maintain security and integrity with all of our elections. Nuts and bolts The ins-and-outs of voter processes like registering to vote and requesting a ballot to vote absentee. A Day at the Polls See what it is like to go to the polls and vote.