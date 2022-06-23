 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert featured top story

Michael Gableman deleted records, worked out of a public library, in early months of election review

  • 0

Michael Gableman spent the first two months of his review of the 2020 election using a now-deleted personal email account, working out of a public library and regularly discarded records even after requests for documents from his office had been submitted under the state's open records law, the former state Supreme Court Justice testified Thursday.

Gableman, who provided roughly 90 minutes of testimony on Thursday, said he spent most of July and August last year getting familiar with Wisconsin elections and attending a pair of meetings, including one hosted by MyPillow CEO and election denier Mike Lindell. Following the August meeting in South Dakota, Gableman said he went to the emergency room for COVID-19 and spent the following two weeks "solidly in bed with very, very unpleasant symptoms."

The case before Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn — is one of three filed by liberal watchdog group American Oversight seeking records related to Gableman's review — focused on whether Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, properly handled records requests related to Gableman's probe.

People are also reading…

Bailey-Rihn determined that Vos will not face penalties for a previous contempt order related to the case, but said she will determine at a future date on possible penalties related to how the speaker's office handled requests for records related to Gableman's review. A hearing has been scheduled for July 28 on the matter.

"What I heard today is interesting," Bailey-Rihn said after Gableman's testimony. "It appears to this court that at this point whatever records may have been responsive are gone … that's for a separate day."

"Whatever work that was done was minimal, but the taxpayers were paying $11,000 a month," Bailey-Rihn added.

Gableman's testimony comes just two weeks after he lashed out at Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington while refusing to answer questions in a separate public records case. Remington ultimately held the Office of Special Counsel headed by Gableman in contempt for failing to adequately respond to the requests and ordered Gableman be fined $2,000 a day until he complies. He also directed Gableman's "sneering" conduct in Remington's courtroom to the office that regulates attorneys and judges in Wisconsin to take possible action against his license to practice law.

Gableman has appealed the ruling and is seeking a review by a three-judge panel in Wisconsin's District 2 Court of Appeals in Waukesha.

American Oversight has filed three open records cases against Gableman, Vos and the Assembly seeking public records related to Gableman's review of the 2020 election.

Gableman was hired a year ago by Vos, under pressure from Donald Trump to investigate the former president's loss to President Joe Biden by just under 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. While the probe was originally allocated $676,000 in taxpayer funds, invoices have shown that ongoing court battles surrounding the review have pushed the cost to nearly $900,000.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)

The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.

While a handful of voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.

Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.

The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.

Want to steal an election in Wisconsin? It's harder than you think
Wisconsin Elections
alert top story

Want to steal an election in Wisconsin? It's harder than you think

  • Phil Brinkman Chris Rickert
  • 0

The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.

In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated
Wisconsin Elections
alert featured

In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.

No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
Local Government
topical alert featured

No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.

Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
Local Government
topical alert

Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for. 

Madison acted reasonably in not allowing access to ballots, Legislature's attorneys say
Local Government
topical alert

Madison acted reasonably in not allowing access to ballots, Legislature's attorneys say

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.

Eight cases of election fraud at Racine County nursing home, Sheriff Schmaling says

Eight cases of election fraud at Racine County nursing home, Sheriff Schmaling says

  • ADAM ROGAN
  • 0

YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it believes to be election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.

LRB: Laws did not preclude Madison from giving Audit Bureau direct access to ballots
Local Government
topical alert

LRB: Laws did not preclude Madison from giving Audit Bureau direct access to ballots

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.

Despite objections from conservatives, clerks in Trump country embraced ballot drop boxes, too
Local Government
topical alert

Despite objections from conservatives, clerks in Trump country embraced ballot drop boxes, too

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.

Conservative law firm's review of 2020 election: No 'big steal,' but plenty of problems
Local Government
topical alert

Conservative law firm's review of 2020 election: No 'big steal,' but plenty of problems

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.

Wisconsin felon voter fraud on par with previous elections
Local Government
alert top story topical

Wisconsin felon voter fraud on par with previous elections

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • 0

The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin.

Michael Gableman's numbers on Wisconsin nursing home votes don't add up
Local Government
alert

Michael Gableman's numbers on Wisconsin nursing home votes don't add up

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data. 

Michael Gableman's numbers on nursing home voting proven wrong again
Wisconsin Elections
topical alert top story

Michael Gableman's numbers on nursing home voting proven wrong again

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The turnout at nursing homes in Brown, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties in 2020 was not much different from the turnout in 2016.

Gableman

Gableman

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics