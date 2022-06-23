Michael Gableman deleted records, worked out of a public library, in early months of election review

Michael Gableman spent the first two months of his review of the 2020 election using a now-deleted personal email account, working out of a public library and regularly discarded records even after requests for documents from his office had been submitted under the state's open records law, the former state Supreme Court Justice testified Thursday.

Gableman, who provided roughly 90 minutes of testimony on Thursday, said he spent most of July and August last year getting familiar with Wisconsin elections and attending a pair of meetings, including one hosted by MyPillow CEO and election denier Mike Lindell. Following the August meeting in South Dakota, Gableman said he went to the emergency room for COVID-19 and spent the following two weeks "solidly in bed with very, very unpleasant symptoms."

The case before Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn — is one of three filed by liberal watchdog group American Oversight seeking records related to Gableman's review — focused on whether Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, properly handled records requests related to Gableman's probe.

Bailey-Rihn determined that Vos will not face penalties for a previous contempt order related to the case, but said she will determine at a future date on possible penalties related to how the speaker's office handled requests for records related to Gableman's review. A hearing has been scheduled for July 28 on the matter.

"What I heard today is interesting," Bailey-Rihn said after Gableman's testimony. "It appears to this court that at this point whatever records may have been responsive are gone … that's for a separate day."

"Whatever work that was done was minimal, but the taxpayers were paying $11,000 a month," Bailey-Rihn added.

Gableman's testimony comes just two weeks after he lashed out at Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington while refusing to answer questions in a separate public records case. Remington ultimately held the Office of Special Counsel headed by Gableman in contempt for failing to adequately respond to the requests and ordered Gableman be fined $2,000 a day until he complies. He also directed Gableman's "sneering" conduct in Remington's courtroom to the office that regulates attorneys and judges in Wisconsin to take possible action against his license to practice law.

Gableman has appealed the ruling and is seeking a review by a three-judge panel in Wisconsin's District 2 Court of Appeals in Waukesha.

American Oversight has filed three open records cases against Gableman, Vos and the Assembly seeking public records related to Gableman's review of the 2020 election.

Gableman was hired a year ago by Vos, under pressure from Donald Trump to investigate the former president's loss to President Joe Biden by just under 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. While the probe was originally allocated $676,000 in taxpayer funds, invoices have shown that ongoing court battles surrounding the review have pushed the cost to nearly $900,000.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

