Michael Gableman deleted records, worked out of a public library, in early months of election review

Michael Gableman spent the first two months of his review of the 2020 election using a now-deleted personal email account, working out of a public library and regularly discarded records even after requests for documents from his office had been submitted under the state's open records law, the former state Supreme Court Justice testified Thursday.
Gableman, who provided roughly 90 minutes of testimony on Thursday, said he spent most of July and August last year getting familiar with Wisconsin elections and attending a pair of meetings, including one hosted by MyPillow CEO and election denier Mike Lindell. Following the August meeting in South Dakota, Gableman said he went to the emergency room for COVID-19 and spent the following two weeks "solidly in bed with very, very unpleasant symptoms."
The case before Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn — is one of three filed by liberal watchdog group American Oversight seeking records related to Gableman's review — focused on whether Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, properly handled records requests related to Gableman's probe.
Bailey-Rihn determined that Vos will not face penalties for a previous contempt order related to the case, but said she will determine at a future date on possible penalties related to how the speaker's office handled requests for records related to Gableman's review. A hearing has been scheduled for July 28 on the matter.
"What I heard today is interesting," Bailey-Rihn said after Gableman's testimony. "It appears to this court that at this point whatever records may have been responsive are gone … that's for a separate day."
"Whatever work that was done was minimal, but the taxpayers were paying $11,000 a month," Bailey-Rihn added.
Gableman's testimony comes just two weeks after he lashed out at Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington while refusing to answer questions in a separate public records case. Remington ultimately held the Office of Special Counsel headed by Gableman in contempt for failing to adequately respond to the requests and ordered Gableman be fined $2,000 a day until he complies. He also directed Gableman's "sneering" conduct in Remington's courtroom to the office that regulates attorneys and judges in Wisconsin to take possible action against his license to practice law.
Gableman has appealed the ruling and is seeking a review by a three-judge panel in Wisconsin's District 2 Court of Appeals in Waukesha.
American Oversight has filed three open records cases against Gableman, Vos and the Assembly seeking public records related to Gableman's review of the 2020 election.
Gableman was hired a year ago by Vos, under pressure from Donald Trump to investigate the former president's loss to President Joe Biden by just under 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. While the probe was originally allocated $676,000 in taxpayer funds, invoices have shown that ongoing court battles surrounding the review have pushed the cost to nearly $900,000.
A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.
The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)
The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.
While a handful of voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.
Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.
The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.
The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.
YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it believes to be election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.
The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.
Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.
Thousands of ballot certifications examined from Madison are a window onto how elections officials handled a pandemic and a divided and unhelpful state government.
"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.
The Associated Press reviewed every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvan…
The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin.
The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data.
The turnout at nursing homes in Brown, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties in 2020 was not much different from the turnout in 2016.