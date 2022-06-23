Michael Gableman deleted records, worked at public library, in early months of election review

Michael Gableman spent the first two months of his review of the 2020 election using a now-deleted personal email account, working out of a public library and regularly discarded records even after requests for documents from his office had been submitted under the state's open records law, the former state Supreme Court Justice testified Thursday.

Gableman, who provided roughly 90 minutes of testimony, said he spent most of July and August last year getting familiar with Wisconsin elections and attending a pair of meetings, including one hosted by MyPillow CEO and election denier Mike Lindell. Gableman said he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after the August meeting in South Dakota.

“On Friday the 13th of August I drive right from South Dakota to the emergency room … where I get eventually diagnosed with COVID," Gableman said. "I spend the next two weeks solidly in bed … with very, very unpleasant symptoms and then the third week I’m half in bed and half able to get up so If you want to characterize it as no work, I guess you can."

The case before Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn is one of three open records lawsuits filed by liberal watchdog group American Oversight and focuses on whether Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, properly handled records requests related to Gableman's probe.

"What I heard today is interesting," Bailey-Rihn said after Gableman's testimony. "It appears to this court that at this point whatever records may have been responsive are gone … that's for a separate day."

Ultimately, Bailey-Rihn said Gableman's testimony underscored that "whatever work that was done was minimal, but the taxpayers were paying $11,000 a month."

Bailey-Rihn determined that Vos will not face penalties for a previous contempt order related to the case, but said she will determine at a future date on penalties related to how Vos handled requests for records related to Gableman's review. A hearing has been scheduled for July 28 on the matter.

Gableman was hired a year ago by Vos, under pressure from Donald Trump to investigate the former president's loss to President Joe Biden by just under 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. While the probe was originally allocated $676,000 in taxpayer funds, invoices have shown that ongoing court battles surrounding the review have pushed the cost to nearly $900,000.

Vos earlier this year paused Gableman's probe to allow time for five pending lawsuits related to the review to play out in court and halved Gableman's monthly salary from $11,000 to $5,500.

In testimony Thursday, Gableman said he used his personal Yahoo email during the first two months of his efforts, before he received an official state email address. Gableman said he had a staffer delete his personal account sometime in August, after a records request was filed, and those documents cannot be recovered.

Asked by Bailey-Rihn if he searched the personal account for records responsive to the request, Gableman said he believed so, but also noted he was "unaware of a way to search a discontinued email."

"Do I specifically recall going back? I don’t, but I would have looked at every email account available to me, every device that was available to me, I would have looked for any records," Gableman said.

While Gableman's staffer Zakory Niemierowicz said in his deposition that he and several of those working in the Office of Special Counsel, including Gableman, communicate using Signal, an app that allows for the immediate deletion of messages, Gableman said Thursday he used the app briefly, "but I didn't like it."

Another question raised by American Oversight attorney Christa Westerberg related to Gableman's trip last year to Arizona to observe its flawed election review. Westerberg pointed to records indicating that five individuals booked hotel stays for the trip. Gableman said only four people traveled to Arizona — himself and attorneys Andrew Kloster, Carol Mathias and Stuart Karge.

"There was the four of us, that’s all," Gableman said. "No fifth person.”

Gableman's testimony Thursday stood in contrast to his courtroom appearance two weeks ago when he lashed out at Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington while refusing to answer questions in a separate public records case.

Gableman was much more reserved in his responses to Bailey-Rihn and Westerberg and at one point borrowed the judge's glasses to read from a document.

Remington ultimately held the Office of Special Counsel headed by Gableman in contempt last week for failing to adequately respond to the requests and ordered Gableman be fined $2,000 a day until he complies. He also directed Gableman's "sneering" conduct in Remington's courtroom to the office that regulates attorneys and judges in Wisconsin to take possible action against his license to practice law.

Gableman has appealed the ruling and is seeking a review by a three-judge panel in Wisconsin's District 2 Court of Appeals in Waukesha.

Gableman has issued subpoenas to local and state election officials, the mayors of the state's five largest cities and two companies that make vote-counting systems, Election Systems & Software and Dominion Voting Systems. Many of the subpoenaed parties have rejected Gableman's requests for in-person meetings or documents, while the former state Supreme Court justice has also withdrawn some requests, including one filed with immigrant rights group Voces de la Frontera Action.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

