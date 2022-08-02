Michael Gableman called decertifying 2020 election 'practical impossibility' weeks after proposing it

After recommending state lawmakers "take a very hard look” at decertifying the results of the 2020 presidential election back in March, the former state Supreme Court justice leading the GOP-ordered election review later backed off on his decertification proposal, describing it as a "practical impossibility" in a private memo.

Michael Gableman, who was hired last summer by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to lead the review into Wisconsin's presidential election, made national headlines on March 1 when he unveiled his interim report to the Assembly elections committee. In it, Gableman offered sweeping criticisms of how the election was administered and endorsed the prospect of decertifying the election's results — something experts, nonpartisan attorneys and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say is a legal and constitutional impossibility.

Just two weeks later, Gableman's Office of Special Counsel sent a letter to Vos following a request for further analysis on the topic of reclaiming the state's 10 Electoral College votes delivered to President Joe Biden. Calls for decertification have continued now 20 months after the election due in large part to repeated and baseless claims of widespread election fraud by former President Donald Trump.

"While decertification of the 2020 presidential election is theoretically possible, it is unprecedented and raises numerous substantial constitutional issues that would be difficult to resolve," Gableman wrote in the March 16 memo. "Thus, the legal obstacles to its accomplishment render such an outcome a practical impossibility."

The memo, first reported by the Washington Post, was obtained by liberal watchdog group American Oversight as part of an open records request. It was provided to the Wisconsin State Journal Tuesday.

"My best advice to anyone whose paramount concern is ensuring fair, honest, and transparent elections in Wisconsin is to set aside any impulse to waste finite time, effort, and energy in pursuit of an end that, like Macbeth's ruminations are, 'full of sound and fury, signifying' at best a symbolic result," Gableman wrote.

Gableman was hired by Vos last summer at a cost of $676,000 after pressure from Trump. However, legal fees and other court expenses have pushed the price tag to more than $1.1 million — all of which will ultimately fall on taxpayers. About $230,000 of that cost comes from recent court rulings ordering Vos and Gableman to pay American Oversight's legal fees in two open records cases related to the election review.

American Oversight has filed four open records cases related to the review against Vos, the state Assembly and Gableman.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump by about 21,000 votes in the state's 2020 presidential election. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

Despite that, decertification continues as a GOP talking point leading up to the Aug. 9 gubernatorial primary.

Among Republicans running for the chance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November, Trump-backed candidate Tim Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp., said at a Monday town hall "everything will be on the table and I will make the right decision," when asked about decertifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was almost evenly tied with Michels leading the race in June polling, said, "no, it's not constitutionally possible."

State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, an election denier whose gubernatorial campaign has focused largely on his ongoing efforts to "reclaim" the state's 10 Electoral College votes delivered for Biden, said he "would sign legislation the nanosecond it hits my desk."

Ramthun said last week only Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, who chairs the Assembly elections committee, and Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, had signed on as co-sponsors to his latest resolution aimed at decertifying the presidential election.

Ramthun has said his resolution only seeks to reclaim the 10 Electoral College votes delivered to Biden, and not any of the other races on the ballot that year, including his own. He also said he was open to considering similar measures for the 2019 and 2018 elections.