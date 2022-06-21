Michael Gableman appeals contempt order after scathing rebuke from Dane County judge

The former state Supreme Court Justice leading the GOP-ordered review into Wisconsin's 2020 election has appealed a Dane County judge's decision to hold him in contempt following a heated courtroom appearance.

Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington last week held the Office of Special Counsel headed by Michael Gableman in contempt, offering a scathing rebuke of the former justice's behavior in court earlier this month, where Gableman accused the judge of being a partisan "advocate."

Remington ordered Gableman to be fined $2,000 a day until he complies with ongoing public records requests and directed Gableman's "sneering" conduct in Remington's courtroom to the office that regulates attorneys and judges in Wisconsin to take possible action against Gableman's license to practice law.

Attorneys for Gableman late last week filed an appeal of Remington's order, seeking review by a three-judge panel in Wisconsin's District 2 Court of Appeals in Waukesha.

Gableman's attorneys wrote in the court filing that Remington erred in the June 16 hearing by; denying the Office of Special Counsel's motion to adjourn the contempt hearing; seeking to force Gableman to testify without legal counsel present; and "ordering sanctions grossly disproportionate to the violation."

Remington's order was made after Gableman refused to provide testimony in a June 10 hearing. It also came two days after Remington cautioned the former justice's staffer Zakory Niemierowicz, whom Gableman's attorneys have described as the sole legal custodian for the requested records, to consider seeking legal counsel, noting that remedial sanctions for contempt could include jail time.

"Gableman refused to testify without counsel, and after a heated exchange with the court, J. Remington mis-characterized Gableman's objection as invoking "Fifth Amendment" rights against self-incrimination and found OSC in contempt," Gableman's attorneys wrote in the filing.

At Remington's order, the Dane County Clerk of Courts forwarded his decision and the transcript of the hearing to the Office of Lawyer Regulation, which may be the first such referral for a former state Supreme Court justice who is practicing law after leaving the high court.

There are limits to the public availability of complaints filed against lawyers, which are confidential until the Office of Lawyer Regulation, which investigates the complaints, asks the state Supreme Court to act, and the court later issues some form of discipline.

Discipline can be anything from a private reprimand to revocation of a lawyer's license to practice.

Gableman is expected to be back in court on Thursday as part of another case filed by liberal watchdog group American Oversight seeking records related to the ongoing probe.

American Oversight has filed three open records cases against Gableman, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and the Assembly seeking public records related to Gableman's review of the 2020 election.

Gableman was hired a year ago by Vos, under pressure from Donald Trump to investigate the former president's loss to President Joe Biden by just under 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. While originally allocated $676,000 in taxpayer funds, invoices have shown that ongoing court battles surrounding the review have pushed the cost to nearly $900,000.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

