Metro Transit to stop collecting fares effective Tuesday, asks riders to use rear doors amid COVID-19 pandemic

Madison Metro Transit will stop collecting ride fares effective Tuesday and is asking customers to board and exit buses through the rear doors only.

Disabled customers using wheelchairs should continue to board at the front of the buses.

This practice will continue until at least April 20, depending on the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers should also continue to practice social distancing while using public transit and keep at least 6 feet between themselves and Metro drivers.

Metro advises customers who are high-risk, including those who are 60 years and older, to avoid public transit.

On Wednesday, Metro took several other precautions to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, like limiting capacity on buses to 15 passengers.

