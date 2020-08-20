Metro Transit to increase service, resume taking fares

After prolonged reductions due to COVID-19, Metro Transit will increase service on Sunday and then resume collecting fares and having riders board at the front of the bus on Sept. 1.
To prepare for the move, Metro is adding clear plastic shields at the front of the bus to protect drivers and will continue to follow public health orders requiring all drivers and riders to wear a mask. Capacity will still be limited to 20 passengers per bus.
Metro drivers understand the need to resume fares and generally are satisfied with safety measures, said Rick Roeth, business agent for Teamsters Local 695, which represents Metro drivers and employees.
"From the feedback I've been getting, the safety measures they're putting in are getting a good response," Roeth said. "Like every segment of the population, there's still cause for concern. (The measures) are not foolproof, obviously. The drivers are very sensitive to the environment we've been in. They've dealt with this since day one."
Last week, an irate rider pepper sprayed a driver after arguing with the driver about not being allowed to enter through the front door. The man was upset that the driver let another man in a wheelchair board through the front door.
Starting Sunday, service will increase by about 300 bus hours a day, from 700 to approximately 1,000, not including UW-Madison campus circulators or service for the Madison School District, Metro spokesman Mick Rusch said. The pre-COVID-19 level was about 1,300 bus hours a day. The increased service levels are expected to match current staffing levels and minimize overtime.
The increases are intended to better serve those with low incomes and people of color, while capacity is also being added Downtown and to core sections of the system, with buses running more frequently to provide more travel options during rush hour, Rusch said.
For months, Metro has operated on a modified Saturday service schedule and limited capacity on all fixed-route buses. Fares were suspended and riders were required to wear masks and enter and exit using the rear doors. During this time, ridership has been down from 55,000 rides per weekday to about 7,000 to 9,000 rides per weekday.
"With college campuses opening up soon, we do expect those numbers to go up," Rusch said. "But we really don’t have a forecast on what to expect. What we do know is that Madison College only plans to have 5% students attend in-person classes. Edgewood and the UW are scheduled for in-person classes. MMSD is attending virtual first quarter. And, there is also the unknown of how many people are now working at home, that weren’t doing so previously."
Metro has been losing approximately $1 million in fare box revenue each month but is receiving about $24 million in federal CARES Act funding, which will help mitigate the shortfall, Rusch said. But the service expects a sizable budget gap in future years.
In recent weeks, Metro has been installing acrylic shields in driver compartments to protect drivers from the virus when passengers once again board at the front and pay fares.
Drivers probably interact with more people in one day than most people do in a week and appreciate the enhanced safety measures, especially requiring riders to wear masks, Roeth said.
Passes and 10-ride cards can be purchased through the mail by paying online or by check using a printed mail order form. Customers are encouraged to place orders well in advance to account for mail delivery time.
Also, Metro's office at 1245 E. Washington Ave. is now open from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Riders can also call 608-266-4904 to set up an appointment to purchase fare items.
Next, a consultant will do a comprehensive review of all Metro service. As part of the study, a complete overhaul of the system could be proposed. As that process unfolds, Metro will seek rider input and feedback. Those who would like to comment or get more information about the bus system can call 608-266-4466 or email mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com.
Metro will schedule a public hearing to get feedback on service changes in October. A date has not been set.
