Metro Transit to increase service, resume taking fares

Starting Sunday, service will increase by about 300 bus hours a day, from 700 to approximately 1,000, not including UW-Madison campus circulators or service for the Madison School District, Metro spokesman Mick Rusch said. The pre-COVID-19 level was about 1,300 bus hours a day. The increased service levels are expected to match current staffing levels and minimize overtime.

The increases are intended to better serve those with low incomes and people of color, while capacity is also being added Downtown and to core sections of the system, with buses running more frequently to provide more travel options during rush hour, Rusch said.

For months, Metro has operated on a modified Saturday service schedule and limited capacity on all fixed-route buses. Fares were suspended and riders were required to wear masks and enter and exit using the rear doors. During this time, ridership has been down from 55,000 rides per weekday to about 7,000 to 9,000 rides per weekday.