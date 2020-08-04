Metro Transit to boost service as COVID-19 pandemic continues

After months of major reductions due to COVID-19, Metro Transit will boost bus service later this month, although not to levels before the pandemic took hold.
As businesses and colleges reopen, Metro on Aug. 23 will make changes to accommodate as many riders as possible while reduced bus capacity limits are still in effect, Metro officials said.
"We need to increase service to accommodate the number of people expected to flood the system when college campuses open in the fall," Metro staff said in a statement to the Wisconsin State Journal. "With 20 passengers per bus capacity, we are looking to accommodate as many passengers as possible and minimize the number of people left standing at stops unable to board a full bus."
Service will increase by approximately 300 bus hours a day, from 700 to approximately 1,000, not including UW-Madison campus circulators or service for the Madison School District, Metro planning manager Drew Beck said. The pre-COVID-19 level was about 1,300 bus hours a day.
The increased service levels are expected to match current staffing levels and minimize overtime.
The increases, following an equity review, are intended to better serve those with low incomes and people of color, while capacity is also being added Downtown and to core sections of the system, with buses running more frequently to provide more travel options during rush hour, the statement said.
"The Aug. 23 changes will add capacity and reduce wait times along the South Park Street corridor, neighborhoods on either side of Northport Drive, the Southdale neighborhood off of Rimrock Road, and southwest neighborhoods in areas along Schroeder Road, Gammon Road, McKenna Boulevard and Raymond Road," Beck said.
But some peak-hour commuter service from the neighborhoods on the periphery is not being added back, nor is some commuter service on the Jenifer Street and Johnson/Gorham street corridors, he said.
"In my personal opinion, Metro Transit did a very good job balancing all the relevant priorities when making recommendations for increased service levels," Ann Kovich, chair of the city's Transportation Commission, said. "In order to obtain feedback from riders, a public hearing will be scheduled at a Transportation Commission meeting this fall."
For months, Metro has operated on a modified Saturday service schedule with capacity on all fixed-route buses limited to the driver plus 20 passengers. Fares have been suspended with riders required to wear masks onboard and exit the bus using the rear doors.
"Our ridership is down from 55,000 rides per weekday to approximately 7,000 to 9,000 rides per weekday," Beck said.
Metro has been losing approximately $1 million in fare box revenue each month but is receiving about $24 million in federal CARES Act funding, which will help mitigate the shortfall, the staff statement said. Metro still expects a sizeable budget gap in future years.
Metro is now installing plexiglass shields in front of bus driver compartments, and once completed, riders can board at the front door and Metro will will start collecting fares, the statement said.
"We don’t expect this to happen until at least the beginning of September," it said. "When we have a firm date in place, we will put the word out well in advance so that people will have time to purchase passes and 10-ride cards and get back into the habit of paying fares when boarding."
Metro staffing levels have remained relatively the same, because during the summer drivers have been redeployed to cleaning and disinfecting buses, the statement said. Buses are being cleaned daily and all high-touch point areas are being wiped down with bleach and bus interiors fogged with disinfectant, it said. Metro has recently installed plastic boxes at the bus door where people can pick up a free mask, it said.
Efforts have worked, the statement said. Since the pandemic began, Public Health Madison and Dane County has informed Metro that one driver tested positive early on and two maintenance employees tested positive early this summer.
Next, a consultant will do a comprehensive review of all Metro service. As part of the study, a complete overhaul of the system could be proposed. As that process unfolds, Metro will seek rider input and feedback. Those who would like to comment can call 608-266-4466 or email mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.