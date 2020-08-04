Metro Transit to boost service as COVID-19 pandemic continues

Metro has been losing approximately $1 million in fare box revenue each month but is receiving about $24 million in federal CARES Act funding, which will help mitigate the shortfall, the staff statement said. Metro still expects a sizeable budget gap in future years.

Metro is now installing plexiglass shields in front of bus driver compartments, and once completed, riders can board at the front door and Metro will will start collecting fares, the statement said.

"We don’t expect this to happen until at least the beginning of September," it said. "When we have a firm date in place, we will put the word out well in advance so that people will have time to purchase passes and 10-ride cards and get back into the habit of paying fares when boarding."

Metro staffing levels have remained relatively the same, because during the summer drivers have been redeployed to cleaning and disinfecting buses, the statement said. Buses are being cleaned daily and all high-touch point areas are being wiped down with bleach and bus interiors fogged with disinfectant, it said. Metro has recently installed plastic boxes at the bus door where people can pick up a free mask, it said.