Metro Transit, taxis seeking to protect drivers amid plummeting ridership, revenue

The virus has forced changes on taxis, too.

"In the last week, we have seen a significant drop in ridership as all of the closures and restrictions have gone into effect, said Julia Ziemer of Union Cab. "Our workforce is still very dedicated to meeting the needs of the community but we are struggling to adjust to the new demands and challenges."

Taxi companies are taking extra precautions including hiring detail companies to do deep cleaning of vehicles and drivers, using disinfectant before and after giving rides, asking riders to wash their hands before taking a cab and asking passengers to sit in the back seat to maximize the distance to the driver, company representatives said.

"Everyone's been cooperative and understanding," Brekke said.

But there's no illusion about the challenges ahead. "Changes will be steered by the needs of the community and maintaining the health and safety of our workforce and the public," Ziemer said. "As this new normal settles in, we will be adjusting how we need to to remain solvent and salient until we can resume bringing in regular revenue."