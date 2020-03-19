Metro Transit, taxis seeking to protect drivers amid plummeting ridership, revenue

Madison Metro Transit and local taxi companies are making changes to protect drivers and riders during the COVID-19 public health crisis, while usage and revenue are both falling precipitously.
Typically, Metro needs 180 to 190 drivers per day to cover weekday routes, city transportation director Tom Lynch said. But under a reduced schedule due to start Monday, the service expects to be using 110 drivers, he said.
The new schedule will be a variation of the Saturday schedule and will be in place seven days a week. It will continue to provide regular weekday commuter service to Verona and Epic Systems, Fitchburg, Sun Prairie, and Middleton. UW-Madison campus routes are exempt and will operate regular weekday service Monday through Friday and standard weekend service on Saturday and Sundays.
Paratransit service will remain unchanged, but Metro encouraged paratransit riders who are at high risk of severe illness to protect themselves and stay home if possible.
The taxi industry, which relies heavily on contracts and business from the airport, hotels, bars and restaurants, is also contracting. But like Metro, cabs are still rolling, providing service to those needing medical appointments or delivering packages for hospitals and clinics.
"The impact has been terrible," E.B. Brekke, general manager Madison Taxi, said of the sharp drop-off in business and commercial trips. "The only thing that's keeping us alive is medical appointments." Drivers have essentially been laying themselves off for lack of business, he said, but "we still have a lot of warriors out there."
Safety moves
On Wednesday, Metro imposed a series of actions to protect drivers and riders, including:
- Limiting capacity on buses to 15 passengers plus the driver
- Requiring passengers to exit buses through the rear doors
- Other than brief periods during boarding, maintaining a distance of 6 feet from the driver and fellow passengers.
- Asking people to only take the bus for essential trips and to use alternative forms of transportation if available.
So far, because so few people are traveling to work and schools have been closed, the restrictions haven't been a problem, Lynch said.
"We are asking drivers to inform dispatch when they reach 10 to 12 riders so that we can monitor routes and times that are reaching capacity," he said. "We hope to add sweeper buses to those routes so that everyone will be able to ride. If a bus does reach its capacity, the drivers have been asked to stop, open the doors, and inform the passenger that the bus is at capacity and for everyone’s safety they cannot take another rider," he said.
Metro has also imposed enhanced cleaning protocols, he said.
All Metro employees -- drivers, maintenance and shop workers, customer service -- have stepped up, but safety is an ongoing question and discussion, said Rick Roeth, business agent, for Teamsters Local 695, which represents driver and other Metro employees.
The service is working with Public Health Madison and Dane County and monitoring what other transit agencies are doing across the United States, Lynch said. As new information is released, Metro and the union are "working on solutions that we feel are best for the immediate needs as well as hopefully staving off potential issues that may arise in the near future," Roeth said
Overall, "I feel morale is good," he said.
The reduction in riders and fares, however, is expected to create budget challenges, Lynch said.
"Most of Metro’s costs remain the same, yet fare box revenues will be significantly lower," he said. "This will present budget challenges later in the year that we will have to address. We will also need to develop a plan to re-initiate normal, or new normal service when this crisis subsides."
Metro has committed to redeploy drivers who are not needed for bus routes to other work at Metro, such as increasing bus and shelter cleaning along with building maintenance, or work for the city, Lynch said.
Taxis struggle
The virus has forced changes on taxis, too.
"In the last week, we have seen a significant drop in ridership as all of the closures and restrictions have gone into effect, said Julia Ziemer of Union Cab. "Our workforce is still very dedicated to meeting the needs of the community but we are struggling to adjust to the new demands and challenges."
Taxi companies are taking extra precautions including hiring detail companies to do deep cleaning of vehicles and drivers, using disinfectant before and after giving rides, asking riders to wash their hands before taking a cab and asking passengers to sit in the back seat to maximize the distance to the driver, company representatives said.
"Everyone's been cooperative and understanding," Brekke said.
But there's no illusion about the challenges ahead. "Changes will be steered by the needs of the community and maintaining the health and safety of our workforce and the public," Ziemer said. "As this new normal settles in, we will be adjusting how we need to to remain solvent and salient until we can resume bringing in regular revenue."
For Metro Transit, available routes and Saturday schedules can be found online at mymetrobus.com, or call Metro Customer Service at 608-266-4466.
