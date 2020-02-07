Metro Transit seeks public hearing for service changes impacting many routes

Metro Transit is asking the city's Transportation Commission to set a public hearing to get feedback on a series of proposed service changes that would effect at least 15 routes, including some that travel through Capitol Square, UW-Madison and the East, North and West sides.

The commission, which meets Wednesday, is asked to set the hearing for 6 p.m., March 11, in Room 215 of the Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Metro is proposing performance changes to increase on-time service to Routes 3, 4, 7 and 37, and changes to Routes 29, 32, 33, 35, 39, 50, 67, 80, 81, 82 and 84, including moving Route 57 out of the private Road at West Towne. Metro is also proposing bus stop changes on nearly 30 routes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}