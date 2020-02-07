Metro Transit seeks public hearing for service changes impacting many routes

Metro Transit is asking the city's Transportation Commission to set a public hearing to get feedback on a series of proposed service changes that would effect at least 15 routes, including some that travel through Capitol Square, UW-Madison and the East, North and West sides.
The commission, which meets Wednesday, is asked to set the hearing for 6 p.m., March 11, in Room 215 of the Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
Metro is proposing performance changes to increase on-time service to Routes 3, 4, 7 and 37, and changes to Routes 29, 32, 33, 35, 39, 50, 67, 80, 81, 82 and 84, including moving Route 57 out of the private Road at West Towne. Metro is also proposing bus stop changes on nearly 30 routes.
The moves are intended to deliver better service to the new Pinney Library on the East Side and Exact Sciences on the Southwest Side, and to alleviate overcrowding and keep buses on schedule around campus, Metro spokesman Mick Rusch said. Many changes are designed to cut travel times and improve on-time performance, and to make bus stops accessible and update them to standards in many areas, he said.
If approved, the service changes would be implemented in August.
Draft maps and additional detailed information will be available after next week's commission meeting at mymetrobus.com/publichearing.
Comments can be submitted by calling 266-4466, emailing mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com or by letter to Metro Transit Public Hearing Comments, 1245 E. Washington Ave., Suite 201, Madison, Wisconsin, 53703.