Two months into Metro Transit’s sweeping system redesign, the agency will make a series of modest changes starting Sunday to make the system run more smoothly.

The redesign, which took effect June 11 and marked the biggest overhaul in 25 years, shifted the system from one that delivered a lot of coverage into Madison’s neighborhoods and relied heavily on transfer points to one that focuses on main arteries. The new system is intended to deliver more frequent and consistent service, but it also requires longer walks for some to reach a bus stop.

Metro is now making adjustments on 11 routes, the largest on Route 38, which connects the UW Hospital and campus to the West Side, where Metro restored a segment of the old route and added trips so that it operates later in the day.

Other changes provide more time in certain schedules so that better connections can be made between routes, adjustments to timepoints spread throughout a route where drivers are required to wait and verify that they’re on schedule, and extra trips to some routes.

“When we started putting the redesign together, we knew it wasn’t going to be perfect,” Metro spokesman Mick Rusch said. “These route adjustments that go into effect on Sunday are aimed at smoothing out the service as we start to have more people on buses and traffic on the street as college campuses come back into session.”

Metro is only able to make service adjustments four times a year based on when drivers pick their shifts, Rusch said. It launched the redesign during its driver shift pick in June as a dress rehearsal to see how routes operated during the slower summer season.

“We monitored how the new service operated, reviewed feedback from drivers and passengers, and came up with some schedule adjustments that we are now implementing in our August pick,” he said.

The adjustments involve:

Route A:

Westbound adjustments to provide more time through State Street and the UW-Madison campus to make better connections to Routes F and R.

Route B:

Westbound adjustments to provide more time through State Street and campus.

Route C:

Morning trips added from Ingersoll Street to campus and a new timepoint at University Avenue and University Bay.

Route D:

Timepoint on branch D2 moved from Sherman and Commercial avenues to Fordem Avenue and McGuire Street. Timepoint on branch D2 moved from Chalet Gardens and Verona Frontage to Verona Frontage and Williamsburg Way.

Route E:

Weekday midday service increased from every 60 minutes to every 30 minutes.

Route F:

Schedule adjusted for better connections from Route A.

Route O:

Additional weekday service added near campus.

Route R:

Schedule adjusted for better connections from Route A.

Route 38:

Eastbound and westbound service restored to Sheboygan and Eau Claire avenues. Route extended further west.

Route 75:

Timepoint at McKee and Fish Hatchery roads moved to Fish Hatchery Road and Caddis Bend.

Route 80:

Frequency added and schedules adjusted to improve reliability.

“These changes are not drastic changes but just quick adjustments we were able to implement in a short amount of time to make the system run more smoothly,” Rusch said.

Riders can check trips by doing a new trip plan at mymetrobus.com or on Google Maps or the Transit app, by calling the customer service center at 608-266-4466 or by emailing mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com. Riders also may look for Ride Guides in yellow vests who are on the street through the first week in September.

Metro intends to make some more in-depth changes in December, then again in March, and again in June, as it prepares to launch the initial, east-west phase of Bus Rapid Transit later in 2024.

Complete information is available at mymetrobus.com/redesign.

Photos: Make Music Madison