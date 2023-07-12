A month into the Metro Transit redesign, officials remain pleased overall but are seeking quick, modest changes and longer-term ones to address challenges in the biggest system redesign in 25 years.

The redesign, which took effect June 11, shifted the system from one that delivered a lot of coverage into the city’s neighborhoods and relied heavily on transfer points to one that focuses on main arteries. The new system is intended to deliver more frequent and consistent service, but it also requires longer walks for some to reach a bus stop.

“I really wish I could find some positive stuff to cheer for with this redesign, but every day taking the bus feels like a death by a thousand cuts for a lot of us riders,” said Jonathan Hertzog, a member of Madison Area Bus Advocates.

“There are just so many silly, seemingly solvable problems that add up to a bad experience, and it’s exhausting to have to keep sending lists of issues to Metro and see little or no progress.”

Metro spokesman Mick Rusch said, “Things are continuing to go as well as can be expected. By completely redesigning service, we knew things weren’t going to be perfect. We launched our service in June when ridership isn’t as high, so that we can see how the new route system operates on the street and make some quick adjustments before students return in the fall.”

Last month’s ridership increased 5% compared with June 2022, with almost a week of bad air quality due to the Canadian wildfires, which suppressed some trips as many people stayed home, Metro officials said.

Meanwhile, Metro has been getting about 600 to 700 calls per day during the week, which is about 100 to 200 more per day than before the redesign, officials said. Weekend calls have tapered off to around 200 to 300, which is the same as prior to the redesign.

“Riders seem to like the more direct routes and the simplicity of having less of them,” Metro planning manager Sean Hedgpeth said. “New areas of increased transit coverage have also been popular, such as McKee Road/Maple Grove Road on the Southwest Side and all-day, two-way service on Milwaukee Street and Cottage Grove Road on the far East Side.”

So far, the big challenges include on-time performance, especially on longer routes; service from the Near East and West sides to the UW Hospital area; and increased walking distances for riders, Metro officials said.

Also, without transfer points, inconsistent bus-transfer times can be a problem, they said, and staff have struggled to identify suitable locations for driver breaks.

“Street construction has also been quite challenging,” Rusch said. “There are a number of projects that have caused or (are) still causing issues with bus stops and slowing buses down, which generates complaints about buses being late.”

The city’s Transportation Commission is scheduled to hear an update on accessibility planning for people with disabilities and consider an initial series of system refinements at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Cheers and jeers

The new system is an adjustment for everyone, Metro officials said.

“With the previous system, drivers had to drive across town quickly to make hourly bus connections that ‘pulsed’ at regular intervals,” Hedgpeth said. “Now, the drivers have extra time during peak traffic to make it across town, reducing stress and rider complaints from not making connections.”

In many cases, riders do not have to make connections and they just remain on the bus with the new network, although that certainly isn’t the case for everybody, he said.

But those connections become more difficult during off-peak times such as weeknights and weekends, Hedgpeth said.

The top specific complaints include lack of service to the UW Hospital, missed connections and consistently late buses on Route A, overcrowding on Route 75, and infrequent service on Route L, Metro Customer Services Manager Jessy Stammer said.

Some are also voicing concerns online and other places about erratic bus-tracking and trip-planning tools.

Metro is trying to address those complaints.

“Yes, we are finding some bus-tracking and trip-planning issues,” Rusch said. “This is the first wholescale redesign we’ve done with this type of technology, and we’re working through them.”

Metro is also getting some complaints about buses running ahead of schedule, he said, noting that drivers are required to wait at official times designated in Metro’s printed schedules and on drivers’ run sheets.

People with concerns are encouraged to call 608-266-4466 or email mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com.

Making fixes

Metro has already made minor fixes and intends short- and long-term adjustments, officials said. In many cases, there are revenue-neutral changes, but sometimes more expensive fixes may be needed.

For example, for off-peak times, staff ensured that Routes G and H, which are crosstown routes that don’t go Downtown, run at least every 30 minutes.

“We are only able to make service changes four times a year to coincide with driver shift picks,” Rusch said. “Those shift picks are in June, August, December and March. To prepare for our August shift pick, we were able to monitor service since June, look for any glaring issues, and make adjustments best we can and get those added into our August service shift pick data.”

The main complaints about UW Hospital service are being addressed with fixes planned for August, Rusch said.

“Some of the concerns people have are because they are still learning how the new system works, and it’s a bit different from what they’re accustomed to,” said Dar Ward, commuter solutions manager for UW-Madison Transportation Services. “It appears Metro Transit’s proposed service adjustments are directed at addressing the complaints.”

“Once students return in the fall, we’ll have more people riding buses and more traffic on the street,” Rusch said. “We’ll then have more time to review boarding and on-time performance data and gather additional input from passengers and staff. We then plan to make some more in-depth changes in December, then again in March, and again in June as we get ready for our Bus Rapid Transit system launch in the later part of the year.”

