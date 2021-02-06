Metro Transit proposes moving almost 30% of buses off State Street

Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, said the proposed changes will better serve residents and that he’s been hearing “a widespread cry” for seriously considering making State Street a pedestrian mall.

“I have long supported reducing the amount of traffic on State Street and trying to move to a more pedestrian-friendly concept,” he said. “Every bus, especially diesel buses, we remove from State Street is progress in that direction.”

The proposed changes would affect routes 8, 12, 15, 70 and 72. The moves are part of a series of proposed route changes in several parts of the city to be considered at a Metro and city Transportation Commission online public hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Already, current bus service on State Street is almost 30% less than before the COVID-19 pandemic, Lynch said. The proposed changes will reduce the number of buses by another 25-30% on a daily basis, and almost 40% during evening peaks, he said.

Both the route changes and the West Washington Avenue lane configuration changes must be approved by the Transportation Commission, Lynch said. The route changes and resurfacing are planned for this year, he said.

