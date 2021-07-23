Metro Transit could move toward cashless, tap card fare system

Stuehrenberg said mitigating the effects of a cashless system is “extremely important.” Bus riders without bank accounts and people without access to the internet would face more hurdles.

Strategies that could make the system more equitable for low-income riders who rely on using cash include creating a half-fare program. The system could allow some people with a negative account balance pay the fare after they ride, set up kiosks that allow residents to put put money on their accounts using cash, and create a retail network that would provide bus fare gift cards.

The cashless tap card system could also offer “fare capping” — a policy that lets riders pay $2 per ride up to a certain number. After that, every ride would be free.

Cash would still be an option on board for local routes but would likely be phased out over the next several years as the current farebox system starts to break down.

Transfer point

Metro’s recommendation for an account-based, tap card system came over a “proof of payment system,” in which bus riders would pay for a ticket before boarding. This model would require Metro hiring people to randomly check riders’ tickets on the BRT line.