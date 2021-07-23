Metro Transit could move toward cashless, tap card fare system

In the next several years, Madison bus riders could tap a pre-paid card or their phones for their trip instead of paying at the front of the bus in cash or swiping a pass.
Metro Transit’s current fare collection boxes are 10 years old. They get jammed, and customers don’t have a way to make online transactions. It can take five to eight days for a bus pass to arrive in the mail after it’s purchased.
As the city moves toward implementing bus rapid transit, the way riders pay for bus trips now won’t work because it’s too slow.
“Before we just replace it all, we want to make sure we have a comprehensive plan in place,” Metro Transit General Manager Justin Stuehrenberg said at a public input meeting Wednesday. “We have to find a new (fare collection) solution for bus rapid transit.”
The future bus rapid transit line, expected to be implemented in 2024, would connect the east and west sides of the city. It is meant to be a high-frequency, limited-stop service that would move more people around the city faster. At the same time, the city is redesigning existing Metro Transit bus routes, which will work together with BRT.
As it studies new fare collection options, Metro Transit researched what eliminating fares would mean for the system. It does not recommend free bus rides in Madison.
Stuehrenberg said the city relies on bus fares for revenue. An estimated 25% of Metro’s budget comes from ridership fees, and eliminating fares could result in a budget gap of up to $17 million.
“To go fare free we would need additional funding,” Stuehrenberg said. “There’s no realistic prospect of that additional funding.”
Tap a card, take a ride
Metro staff recommend moving to a cashless system that would involve riders using a tap card or their phones to pay. Under this model, riders would create an account online and load money onto it without going to Metro’s offices or a sales location. They would have one card and could monitor how much money was on it.
But it wouldn’t be necessary to have a smartphone or computer to purchase bus fare. Customers could still buy passes at Metro’s offices, sales locations throughout the city and at kiosks at BRT stations and transfer points. Riders could pay at all doors, and the system is expected to speed up boarding.
Stuehrenberg said mitigating the effects of a cashless system is “extremely important.” Bus riders without bank accounts and people without access to the internet would face more hurdles.
Strategies that could make the system more equitable for low-income riders who rely on using cash include creating a half-fare program. The system could allow some people with a negative account balance pay the fare after they ride, set up kiosks that allow residents to put put money on their accounts using cash, and create a retail network that would provide bus fare gift cards.
The cashless tap card system could also offer “fare capping” — a policy that lets riders pay $2 per ride up to a certain number. After that, every ride would be free.
Cash would still be an option on board for local routes but would likely be phased out over the next several years as the current farebox system starts to break down.
Transfer point
Metro’s recommendation for an account-based, tap card system came over a “proof of payment system,” in which bus riders would pay for a ticket before boarding. This model would require Metro hiring people to randomly check riders’ tickets on the BRT line.
Although this is the fastest method, it would be expensive to hire ticket checkers, and it could lead to profiling concerns.
Changes to fare collection are still several steps out from being implemented. Wednesday’s public input session followed presentations to the Transportation Policy and Planning Board last month. A public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 2.
After that, Metro would get guidance from the board and Transportation Commission before seeking a vendor. Implementation could take place in 2022 or 2023.
Metro Transit spokesperson Mick Rusch emphasized that the agency is available to answer any questions from the public and willing to hold training sessions for small groups when the new system is selected.
