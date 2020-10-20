Men's homeless shelter proposal for Far East Side gets positive initial reaction

"Our ultimate goal is to develop a purpose-built shelter facility to support single homeless men," the mayor said. "Our aim is to provide more than a place to sleep. It is to offer a fuller range of supports that can lead its users to more stable, long-term housing."

Parisi, who has recommended the county contribute another $3 million for the initiative, lauded the partnership.

"By teaming with the city of Madison and other partners we are making this community's strongest investment yet in night sheltering services," he said.

Ald. Samba Baldeh, 17th District, who represents the area, attended the press conference but didn't speak. Later, he backed acquisition of the site but said he's getting questions from businesses in the area who wants more information. There are no residences near the site, he said.

"Obviously, homelessness is a huge problem, not only in Madison but in the United States," he said. "No person should live outside."

The city and county can learn from experiences at Warner Park, Thennes said.