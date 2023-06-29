After months of engagement with the homeless, shelter operators and others, Madison and Dane County are sharing an initial vision for a new, $21 million, two-story men’s shelter on the Far East Side.

The partners are shaping a modern and functional, 42,125-square-foot facility that can accommodate up to 250 guests with covered outdoor patios on 2.1 acres of city-owned land at 1904 Bartillon Drive, just off Highway 51 roughly between East Towne Mall and Madison Area Technical College.

The city, and perhaps the state, have not seen a homeless shelter built from scratch for this exact purpose, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has said.

“First and foremost, this facility is being developed to provide emergency shelter services,” said Jim O’Keefe, the city’s community development director.

“The main program elements are oriented toward ensuring safe and clean accommodations for an orderly intake process, sleeping, dining, bathrooms and showers and staff space,” he said. “We also hope to include space that will accommodate an as yet unspecified array of supportive services, most of which will be geared toward helping shelter users get reconnected to stable housing.”

The city and county shared preliminary design concepts with the city’s Urban Design Commission on Wednesday evening.

Commission members want to make sure the building is seen as embracing and humane rather than institutional, and offered a series of suggestions on how that could be achieved.

UDC chair Cliff Goodhart suggested “design elements to make it pop,” and member Shane Bernau recommended “creative gestures where it matters most.”

“These people need to restore their lives,” said Ald. Amani Latimer Burris, whose 12th District includes the site. “We can lead this like no other city. This is a test, and we should pass it. I want to emphasize doing something exceptional.”

Better approach

The city and county have been aggressively seeking a site for a permanent men’s shelter ever since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of cramped, makeshift shelters in Downtown church basements in March 2020.

The city created temporary shelters with more space, first at the Warner Park Community Center on the North Side, then at the city’s 45,000-square-foot former Fleet Services building at 200 N. First St., which will be repurposed into the $20 million Madison Public Market. Since October, the temporary shelter has been a 31,500-square-foot former big-box store at 2002 Zeier Road near East Towne Mall.

“The temporary shelters set up during COVID have offered progressively better spaces and conditions — more room, better equipped, better staffed,” O’Keefe said in an interview. “But they still involved converting spaces designed for other uses.”

Early in this design, the partners worked with a consultant who guided them through a Trauma Informed Design process, O’Keefe said.

“In it, we engaged a variety of community members, including folks with lived experience, current shelter guests, those who have opted not to use shelter, service providers, and others to gain insight into what features were or are important in a shelter,” he said.

Many of their recommendations will be incorporated into the design of this facility — material and color selections, sizes and types of spaces, proximity of spaces to one another, city officials said.

One of the key design elements flowing from the engagement is the use of multiple, smaller sleeping spaces for about 50 people in place of the more traditional single, large space. The building also will provide secure storage space.

“The facility will offer different type of spaces — formal and informal, quiet or active — that will contribute to a less stressful environment,” O’Keefe said.

Attention to detail

The preliminary plans show a first floor with 21,625 square feet of space for intake/entry, supportive services, staff and service provider offices, day use spaces, and kitchen and dining. The first floor also includes multiple covered outdoor patio spaces.

The second floor delivers 20,500 square feet of space for sleeping dorms and bathrooms and showers and an enclosed 1,066-square-foot patio.

“At other facilities we had one large sleeping area,” O’Keefe said. “In this facility we intend to have smaller sleeping dorms, each with about 50 beds in them. This helps guests sleep better as there will be less people sleeping around them and less potential for conflict, distractions or disruptive noise while sleeping. The intent would be during the day and evenings the first floor is very active with the second floor mostly closed so it can be cleaned and made ready for the following overnight.”

Being “purpose built,” design features will maximize line of sight so that staff can easily monitor activity in the building, or avoid creating secluded spaces, provide appropriate lighting, and use materials and fixtures that can withstand heavy use, officials said.

“We hope to offer programming that is generally unavailable at the temporary facilities,” O’Keefe said. “And we intend to equip the facility to provide in-house food preparation that should reduce one of the larger current expense items, catered meals.”

The shelter will include sitting areas and dining spaces with chairs and tables, O’Keefe said. “We will provide some conference room and small meeting spaces appropriate for support services. We will provide outdoor space for guest use, for smoking or just to enjoy the outdoors.”

Moving forward

The presentation by the city Engineering Division and architect, Dimension IV Madison Design Group, on Wednesday was predominately about initial concepts for the exterior.

UDC members voiced concerns about the massing, small transom-style windows on the second floor that made the building appear too institutional, and other aesthetics.

“Make it human scale,” UDC member Jessica Klehr said.

The partners will consider comments in anticipation of filing a formal submittal later this year. The new facility is a permitted use as a “mission house” in a Commercial Center District and does not need Plan Commission approval. The partners hope to put the project out for bid in early 2024 and start construction soon after with completion in mid-2025.

