Men’s homeless shelter proposal faces opposition ahead of Madison City Council vote

City real estate development specialist Dan Rolfs said the city considered 16 sites but all except the Zeier Road property were eliminated.

Business owners located near the property worry about the effects a nearby shelter could have on their business. One developer has even threatened to forego pursuing a proposed $100 million luxury housing project.

Owners and operators of the new Global Market and Food Hall, 2161 Zeier Road, who are largely women and immigrants, are circulating a petition, arguing the city didn’t ask for their opinion on the project. They worry visitors to the men's shelter will sit at outdoor tables and deter other customers.

“If the city builds this shelter, we will lose everything,” the petition reads. “We will have no businesses and no jobs. And after that we may lose our homes.”

Dane County Board Supervisor Andrew Schaurer, who also represents the area, said in an email that the concerns of these business ownership should be considered. Also, he said the project could “impede the revitalization of East Towne Mall.”

“If this location and the size of this facility threatens Global Market and East Towne Mall, all the City will have accomplished is creating more jobless and soon-to-be homeless people of color in our city,” Schaurer said. “We need not one shelter, but multiple locations across the city which can solve this problem with smaller facilities which treat our homeless people with respect and dignity, while not threatening minority-owned businesses.”

