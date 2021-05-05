Men’s homeless shelter measure fails by one vote at Madison City Council

“I urge you to preserve the long term value of the East Towne neighborhood and not risk its economic vitality and take the time to identify and select a more appropriate location,” Duperre said.

But Sabrina Madison, founder of the Progress Center for Black Women, rejected arguments from the business community. She said there’s likely to be opposition wherever a shelter would be located.

“We don’t want them to be seen is really the messaging overall we’ve gotten from this community of wealthier folks and developers,” Madison said.

She shared with the council how her uncle has benefitted from Porchlight and that she has hired homeless men to work at her Center.

“Those men are human beings and they deserve to be treated as such,” Madison said.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.