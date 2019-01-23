A newly released memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau is splashing cold water on Gov. Tony Evers plans to withdraw the state from an ongoing multi-state lawsuit seeking to invalidate the Affordable Care Act.
The memo, sent Wednesday to Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, states there is no legal way for the new governor to fulfill his campaign promise to withdraw the state from the suit.
"There is thus no provision ... allowing the governor to request, require or approve the attorney general to compromise or discontinue an action," LRB attorney Sarah Walkenhorst wrote. "It is only the Joint Committee on Finance that has the authority to approve any compromise or discontinuance of an action in which the attorney general's participation was requested."
Under previous law, Evers would have had the authority to withdraw the state from the suit. But that all changed after Republicans in December passed their controversial lame duck law, which eliminated the governor's ability to remove the state from lawsuits without legislative approval.
Despite the legal obstacle, Evers plowed ahead Tuesday in his State of the State Address with his vow to remove the state from the suit. The governor sent a letter to Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul Tuesday telling him he had withdrawn the authority for Wisconsin to be a party to the suit.
Kaul after the State of the State Address declined to provide detail on if and how he would withdraw the state from the lawsuit, except to say that the Department of Justice would remain consistent with the law.
Evers proposal drew immediate ire from Republicans, who described the potential move as an illegal action.
"If you're going to direct the top cop in Wisconsin to take an illegal action, I think everybody should be concerned," said Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, after Evers' speech.
Spokespersons for Evers and Kaul did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.