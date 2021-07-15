Memo: GOP bill to fund PFAS grants could prevent enforcement of pollution laws

According to the memo, the bill could even preclude enforcement actions unrelated to PFAS contamination, including crimes.

“While a court would likely view such an interpretation as absurd or unreasonable, it is significantly less clear how a court would interpret the provision in the context of DNR enforcement actions under the environmental remediation law,” it states.

Utilities call for quick re-vote on permit; opponents say courts should decide power line's fate Reissuing the permit would without former Commissioner Mike Huebsch, who stepped down last year, would “remove all questions of potential bias,” the utilities argue and render court challenges moot.

Rep. Katrina Shankland, D-Stevens Point, who requested the memo, said the bill is an attempt to undermine the state’s spills law, which is also being challenged in the courts by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s largest business group.

“It is deeply troubling that WMC and its allies appear to be working to gut this bedrock environmental protection in the courts and in the Legislature, while at the same time, we continue to uncover more and more PFAS contamination across Wisconsin,” Shankland said. “This law is the only tool the DNR has in its toolbox right now to hold polluters accountable and clean up PFAS-contaminated water and soil.”