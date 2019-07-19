A grassroots organization based in Madison's Meadowood neighborhood that works to empower youth and families received funding this week to implement an initiative that will hire trained community members to engage young people on the city’s southwest side.
On Tuesday, the City Council authorized $120,000 as a part of a U.S. Department of Justice grant to the Mellowhood Foundation for its proposed “People on the Premises” program. The initiative fulfills a "safe passages" component — when adults spend time in hotspot areas and interact positively with youth — of a larger strategy to stabilize Madison's southwest side.
Tutankhamun “Coach” Assad, Mellowhood Foundation's executive director, said neighborhoods are changed from the inside out, "one person at a time," and not through layers of programming.
“The one thing that people seem to forget in communities is that no one can ride in as a knight in shining armor or have a messiah complex,” Assad said. “Neighborhoods have to change themselves."
Under the initiative, Mellowhood will hire community members who will be trained in observation, effective presence, communication and de-escalation to provide a nurturing, friendly adult presence around areas such as the Meadowood Shopping Center, Meadowood Park and other neighborhood “hot spots.” These community members will be charged with establishing relationships with youth in the community, reduce incidents of violence and facilitate access to youth programming.
The Mellowhood Foundation piloted a version of the program beginning in 2015 called “Parents on the Premises.” The program stationed teams in the area in and around the Meadowood Strip Mall during after-school hours.
Assad said he wants the new version of the program to be more diverse and inclusive.
Ald. Christian Albouras, District 20, said he is excited about the collaborative approach the Mellowhood Foundation brings to youth engagement.
“Mellowhood Foundation is perfectly equipped to engage youth within District 20, within the Meadowood neighborhood,” Albouras said.
The areas around the Meadowood Shopping Center — home to a library branch and neighborhood center as well as a Walgreen's and bank — have seen higher rates of police calls, and businesses and organizations in the strip mall have expressed concerns about how youth hanging out in the area can affect customer traffic. A security guard hired by business owners was met with resistance by some neighborhood residents, feeling that this presence increased tension.
The POP initiative aims to empower the neighborhood by modeling ways the community can work together to develop its own leadership and problem-solving capabilities.
“This is an opportunity to see people as assets and not liabilities, not statistics but as actual people with feelings and needs and desires,” Assad said, “people who need the same support as other communities, people who, in many ways, have been encumbered by the lack of services that have contributed to neighborhoods not thriving.”
In 2015, the City Council accepted a $155,522 U.S. Department of Justice innovation planning grant — now called Community Building Crime Response — for the corridor, making the city eligible for additional funding. The initial funding allowed a collaborative team that included Common Wealth Development representatives, researcher Jeffrey Lewis and neighbors to create a strategy called “Our Neighborhood, A Safe and Beautiful Place.”
This strategy included the Mellowhood Foundation as an example of the type of grassroots organizations with which the team should develop partnerships.
The Department of Justice awarded the Madison Police Department and Commonwealth Development an additional $850,000 grant to carry out the violence reduction strategies over two years.
Project Manager Stephanie Bradley Wilson said the southwest Madison initiative is meant to support parents, increase guardianship and strengthen community policing. The final component is the “safe passages” program, which will be realized through Mellowhood's “People on the Premises” program.
“The real work has started — or will start — trying to positively impact people’s lives," Bradley Wilson said.
Through these strategies, the goal is to reduce juvenile offenses by increasing guardianship, improve relationships between youth and adults and youth and police, and decrease truancy.
The grant has also funded:
- Up to $40,850 to 100 Black Men of Madison for the Project SOAR program that seeks to engage primarily male middle school and high school youth.
- Up to $60,000 to the Charles Hamilton Houston Institute for the Dear Diary program, which will provide group mentoring for primarily female middle and high school youth.
- Up to $65,000 to Intentional Mentoring Inc. for its West Madison Initiative that will primarily support youth from the Theresa Terrace and Meadowood neighborhoods.
- Up to $45,000 to the Rape Crisis Center Inc. for a program called the Healing Power of Hip-Hop that will be primarily located in the Elver Park Neighborhood.
Bradley Wilson said the strategy is meant to “build partnerships and collaboration where there might not have been any before.”
She said the primary goal is to reduce disorderly conduct and battery arrests and citations among youth. Additionally, Bradley Wilson would like to see the Community Building Crime Response advisory council become an official entity that can advocate for the organizations.
Ultimately, the strategy aims to stabilize the southwest side by making it a place that is “safe and beautiful” and where residents are engaged and want to live.