Melissa Sargent defeats Andrew McKinney in Madison-area 16th Senate District primary

Despite the circumstances of running for election during the COVID-19 crisis, both candidates held gatherings Tuesday evening for their volunteers and supporters. Sargent welcomed individuals to her home on Madison’s north side, done up with blue and white streamers and balloons, where backers wore masks and gathered on her driveway and front lawn lawn as polls closed.

McKinney, meanwhile, held a socially distanced watch party at Oakstone, a bar and grill in Cottage Grove. In addition to serving on the school board, he also works as the community school site coordinator at C.H. Bird Elementary School in Sun Prairie.

The seat is one of the Madison area's four open legislative districts this cycle. The others are the 48th Assembly District (covering Madison’s north and far east sides -- the seat Sargent is vacating to run for Senate); the 26th Senate District (which stretches from the isthmus to the west side of Madison); and the 76th Assembly District (covering downtown and the isthmus).

