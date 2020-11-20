Meeting on COVID-19 measures between Gov. Tony Evers and GOP leaders deemed 'productive'

Officials say a meeting between Gov. Tony Evers and GOP leaders was "productive," but provided little additional information on what specific COVID-19-related measures were discussed.

Britt Cudaback said in an email Friday that Evers appreciates the meeting with incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester. The governor also "expressed urgent need for working together on additional state support and asked legislative leaders to meet again the week after Thanksgiving."

"He looks forward to the Legislature acting quickly to pass additional COVID-19 legislation to support our state’s response to this crisis," Cudaback said.

Friday's meeting marked the first time since May that Evers and leaders in both chambers met to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused 2,876 deaths and more than 338,000 infections across Wisconsin.

“I want to thank Governor Evers and Senate Majority Leader LeMahieu for talking today," Vos said in a statement. "It was a productive discussion and as expected, there were issues we agreed on and some that we didn’t. Regardless, I see today’s conversation as a positive step forward to finding common ground in developing a more unified state response to the coronavirus pandemic.”