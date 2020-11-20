Meeting on COVID-19 measures between Gov. Tony Evers and GOP leaders deemed 'productive'

Officials say a meeting between Gov. Tony Evers and GOP leaders was "productive," but provided little additional information on what specific COVID-19-related measures were discussed.
Britt Cudaback said in an email Friday that Evers appreciates the meeting with incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester. The governor also "expressed urgent need for working together on additional state support and asked legislative leaders to meet again the week after Thanksgiving."
"He looks forward to the Legislature acting quickly to pass additional COVID-19 legislation to support our state’s response to this crisis," Cudaback said.
Friday's meeting marked the first time since May that Evers and leaders in both chambers met to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused 2,876 deaths and more than 338,000 infections across Wisconsin.
Support Local Journalism
“I want to thank Governor Evers and Senate Majority Leader LeMahieu for talking today," Vos said in a statement. "It was a productive discussion and as expected, there were issues we agreed on and some that we didn’t. Regardless, I see today’s conversation as a positive step forward to finding common ground in developing a more unified state response to the coronavirus pandemic.”
As of Tuesday, state Republicans had not drafted any bills aimed at addressing the pandemic. Vos said this week Republicans would like to see more testing, a doubling of the number of contact tracers, assistance for small businesses and unemployment insurance reform. Vos also said he would explore legislation to prevent liability lawsuits against businesses, schools and local governments operating during the pandemic.
Also this week, Evers unveiled a $541 million package of COVID-19-related measures aimed at making unemployment insurance more accessible, prohibiting evictions and waiving school assessments through the end of next year, among other measures.
Vos indicated this week that legislation may not come together until December, or possibly early next year, while Evers has asked for immediate action. The Legislature has not convened to take up COVID-19-related legislation since April.
In an effort to mitigate transmission, Evers announced Wednesday he plans to extend the state’s emergency declaration and accompanying mask mandate, which was set to expire Saturday, through mid-January. However, the state’s current declaration and mask order is before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, following a Republican-backed lawsuit that contends the governor’s actions in recent months to mitigate the spread of the virus are an unconstitutional overreach of power.
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.