Meet the finalists for Madison police chief

Madison’s Police and Fire Commission narrowed a pool of 43 candidates for the chief of police position to four men with extensive law enforcement experience in cities around the country, from Portland and Pittsburgh, to Chicago and Mesa, Arizona.

Kelly Powers, president of the Madison Professional Police Officers Association, said some officers noticed that the finalists were all men. As of 2019, 28% of MPD’s workforce identified as women, compared to 12% across the nation.

“A number of my members have shared the surprise and disappointment that there is not a woman represented in this finalist group,” Powers said.

The PFC did not disclose any information about the candidates except for the top picks. However, Power said none of the MPD's current command staff applied for the chief position.