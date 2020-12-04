Meet the finalists for Madison police chief

Madison’s Police and Fire Commission narrowed a pool of 43 candidates for the chief of police position to four men with extensive law enforcement experience in cities around the country, from Portland and Pittsburgh, to Chicago and Mesa, Arizona.
Kelly Powers, president of the Madison Professional Police Officers Association, said some officers noticed that the finalists were all men. As of 2019, 28% of MPD’s workforce identified as women, compared to 12% across the nation.
“A number of my members have shared the surprise and disappointment that there is not a woman represented in this finalist group,” Powers said.
The PFC did not disclose any information about the candidates except for the top picks. However, Power said none of the MPD's current command staff applied for the chief position.
The announcement for the open position, which comes with a salary between $130,255 and $175,844, says the next chief should be a leader “who can create a police culture that prioritizes racial and social justice and who can build and sustain public trust in the Police Department in all of Madison’s communities.” The chief needs to have a 4-year college degree and three years of managerial experience in local law enforcement.
Additional specialized leadership education is desirable, according to the job announcement. The successful candidate must also be able to obtain certification as a police officer from the state.
Finalists Shon Barnes, Ramon Batista, Christopher Davis and Larry Scirotto will interview with the PFC on Tuesday. The PFC will deliberate Wednesday and Dec. 14, if needed.
Shon Barnes currently works as the director of training and professional development for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in Chicago. The post aims to “be the leader in police accountability by conducting thorough investigations, to advance the culture of policing and build trust in civilian oversight.”
Most recently, Barnes served as deputy chief of police in Salisbury, North Carolina, from 2017 to 2020. Prior to that, he was a captain with the Greensboro Police Department, where he also cut his teeth as a patrol officer starting in 2000. He has also served in the armed forces as a United States Marine, according to the National Police Foundation.
While in Salisbury, his department oversaw an intentional effort to hire more people of color to work as officers, according to the Salisbury Post. Barnes said there were more “non-whites and non-white men in our police department than at any other time that I could find in the history of our police department.”
“The community responded favorably to that because they wanted a police department that mirrored the community,” Barnes told the newspaper. “They deserved that and so we worked hard to do that.”
Barnes earned a bachelor of arts degree in history and pre-law from North Carolina's Elizabeth City State University and a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati. He gained a doctorate in leadership studies from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, where his dissertation focused on racial disparities in traffic stops and the role of police leadership in community engagement efforts.
Most recently, Barnes joined the National Police Foundation’s Council on Policing Reforms and Race. Throughout his career, Barnes has focused on neighborhood-oriented policing, which focuses on smaller police beat response and foot patrols, according to the foundation.
“Policing should be neighborhood oriented, community focused (business and residential), problem oriented, and based on the most current empirical research available to reduce crime and improve citizens’ satisfaction with police services,” according to Barnes’ philosophy of policing.
He was recognized as a National Institute of Justice Law Enforcement Advancing Data and Science (LEADS) Scholar for using predictive policing algorithms — taking data to predict when and where crime is going to happen.
“The purpose behind algorithms are to better assist police managers at deployment of officers, so we want to be where we need to be in order to prevent crime,” Barnes said in this LEADS scholar spotlight.
Ramon Batista was most recently the chief of police in Mesa, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix with a population of over 500,000. He left the post suddenly in November 2019, according to The Arizona Republic.
Support Local Journalism
He was the third Mesa police chief in the past nine years, and the newspaper reported his tenure was marked by a by a high-profile murder trial, a vote of no confidence from the police union and numerous excessive force cases.
Rank-and-file officers accused Batisa of abandoning them in an attempt to appeal to the public, according to the newspaper.
With nearly 35 years of law enforcement experience, Batista began his law enforcement career in 1986 with the Tucson Police Department. He became chief of police for the Mesa Police Department in 2017 and served during the high-profile murder trial of a former Mesa police officer, who was acquitted of killing an unarmed man in 2016.
According to The Arizona Republic, Batista quickly made changes to create a different culture in the department and rebuild trust with the community. Those changes included training officers in use-of-force and de-escalation techniques. Under Batista, the department also saw its lowest violent crime rates ever reported since tracking began in the 1970s, according to the paper.
Batista publicly condemned multiple Mesa officers involved in two use-of-force incidents, which led to some wavering support among officers, according to the newspaper.
Batista earned a bachelor of science degree in public safety and homeland security in addition to a master's degree in leadership from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. He co-authored a book titled “Do No Harm,” which aims to inspire a cultural shift within law enforcement organizations.
Christopher Davis is the current deputy police chief in Portland, Oregon, overseeing day-to-day operations during a summer where the department has clashed this summer with protesters demonstrating against racial injustice.
This summer, protesters filed a class action lawsuit against the Portland Police Bureau, alleging officers deployed “indiscriminate use" of tear gas during protests. In October, Davis told The Wisconsin Examiner that he makes a distinction between protests and what happened in Portland.
“There are protests protected under the First Amendment and not really a law enforcement issue,” Davis says. “In Portland we had protests with ten or fifteen thousand people with no major issues other than some traffic control. I have noticed, just in general, there’s a tendency for people to equate protest with some of the civil unrest and the criminal activity we’ve seen in Portland.”
Davis, a 22-year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau who has served as deputy chief since last December, was also a finalist for the chief position in Milwaukee. Davis told The Oregonian/OregonLive in October that he and his family want to move closer to the Midwest to be near family.
“We’re at the point in our lives where an opportunity to get closer to home looked inviting,” he told the newspaper.
Davis was appointed to the Portland Police Bureau in 1998 after working as an officer in the Arizona State University Police Department. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State and is working toward completing a master’s degree in public safety leadership and administration from ASU.
After 23 years with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Larry Scirotto retired as assistant chief in 2018. He was the youngest person to hold the position, according to information shared by the Madison Police and Fire Commission.
Former Madison deputy mayor Cam McClay, who also served as chief of the Pittsburgh police department, promoted Scirotto to commander in late 2014. He was promoted to assistant chief in 2016 and was tasked with analyzing and auditing the bureau’s standards, conduct and performance, according to the Tribune-Review.
In 2017, Scirotto was a finalist for the chief position in Portland, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive. During his promotion, he said police leadership should support programs and training to foster true partnerships between police and the community, according to the news outlet.
Two years later in 2019, Scirott was a finalist for the chief position in Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to MLive/The Grand Rapids Press. During a community form, Scirotto said it would be his goal to make the department a “gold standard” for law enforcement and community police relations, MLive/The Grand Rapids Press reported.
He also encouraged Grand Rapids to consider implementing a version of Pittsburgh’s mayor’s initiative civilian review board that provides oversight of the police department.
“It provides great value to an organization to have that involvement and oversight,” Scirotto told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press.
This year, he was a finalist for the top police spot in Nashville.
Scirotto holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Ashworth University and will earn a master’s degree in organizational development and leadership from Saint Joseph’s University in December.
Scirotto also works as a college basketball referee.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.