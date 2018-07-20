Six candidates, including two former Madison alders, have applied to fill the vacant District 19 position left by Mark Clear.
Clear announced plans to resign at the end of June to focus on his new role as the chief operating officer of 360 Networks, a company based in rural Dane County that develops telecommunications equipment for the hospitality industry.
The Common Council Executive Committee will review the resumes and make a final recommendation to the City Council at a special meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Room 354 of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The City Council will confirm the appointment at its Aug. 7 meeting.
The appointed alder will serve until the term ends April 16, 2019, and would be subject to re-election.
Here’s a look at each of the applicants:
Education: Bachelor of arts degree in journalism from Louisiana State University, 1997
Job: Public relations and media manager for Focus on Energy, formerly an assistant news director and news anchor for WKOW-TV
Experience: Parkcrest Swim & Tennis Club board member
“District 19 is large and diverse. I want to help small business owners in my district thrive while protecting the neighborhoods that surround them,” Beard said in a statement to the city. “That can be a delicate balancing act. I believe I have the talent and temperament to bridge the gap between competing interests and bring people together.”
Beard said he plans for run for District 19 alder in 2019.
Education: Attended the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey, to pursue a bachelor of science degree in computer science before accepting a job to run the IT department of a translation company
Job: Formerly the chief technology and strategy officer of a health care startup, he left the position after five years to focus on efforts that directly affect the community
Experience: Campaign volunteer for former Hoboken mayor Dawn Zimmer, member and chairman of the city of Hoboken’s planning board
“Alder Clear’s remaining term isn’t very long, but during the next few months I hope to continue to be a voice for my district and a conduit for information from the city to our residents,” Furman said in a statement to the city.
Furman specifically mentioned development, transportation, climate change and lake conditions as important issues to the district.
He is undecided on whether he will run for election in 2019.
Education: Bachelor of arts degree in English from the UW-Madison, 2005
Job: Logistics analyst for First Supply in Madison
Experience: Lussier Community Education Center’s weekly job clinic, Parkcrest Swim & Tennis Club board member
“I believe that neighborhoods thrive or fail depending on the interconnectedness and familiarity of their members,” Gutsch said in a statement to the city. “My goal in serving the 19th District is to develop strong and lasting bonds among community members, encouraging an ownership mentality towards the community itself.”
Gutsch plans to run for the District 19 seat in 2019.
Education: Master of science degree in curriculum and instruction from UW-Milwaukee, 1973; bachelor of science degree in education from UW-Eau Claire in education, 1969; holds a Wisconsin Professional Educator license
Job: Currently a master teacher at the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, former Madison Metropolitan School District teacher
Experience: Currently producing and moderating “District Reports” on city cable TV, former District 19 alder from 1991 to 2001 that included experience as council president, president pro tem and acting mayor
“My reason for applying is to use my longstanding commitment to public service to ensure solid representation on the Common Council for the residents of District 19 during this important transitional time, especially during the impending 2019 budget process,” Hamblin said in a statement to the city.
Hamblin does not plan to seek election in 2019.
Education: Bachelor of arts degree in environmental studies, philosophy, history and political science from Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana, 2009
Job: Program manager for Girl Scouts of Wisconsin–Badgerland Council, co-founder and Director of Operations for 1myVote, a data analytics company and app-based platform for nonpartisan voter education and candidate data management
Experience: Currently an organizer with the Science and Environmental Educators of Madison, a professional development group sponsored by Nature Net Serve; co-organizer and speaker subcommittee chair for Madison Nonprofit Day
“I will focus on current socioeconomic improvement plans that support positive development and community involvement in the district,” Martinson said in an application to the city. “Specifically, I will endeavor to connect District 19’s diverse citizenry to resources that serve basic needs, child and adult enrichment, and parks and outdoor spaces.”
Martinson has not decided if she will run for election in 2019.
Education: Doctorate of philosophy degree in higher education policy from UW-Madison, 1996; master of science degree in political science from UW-Madison, 1991; bachelor of arts degree in educational administration from UW-Madison, 1988
Job: Managing director and associate researcher for the Wisconsin Center for the Advancement of Postsecondary Education (WISCAPE) at UW-Madison
Experience: Current member of Wyndemere Condominium Association, Glen Oak Hills Neighborhood Association president, District 19 alder from 2005-2007
“I want to build upon Alder Clear’s efforts. I want to apply what I have learned during my many years of serving on numerous city, Madison College, and UW-Madison civic experiences with the goal of helping people,” Radomski said in a statement to the city. “I better understand and appreciate the important role that alders serve in addressing neighborhood, district and city issues and opportunities.”
Radomski has not decided if he will run for election in 2019.