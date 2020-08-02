Meet the 26th Senate District candidates

Meet the candidates
Brian Benford
Age: 61
Address: 2273 East Washington Ave., Madison
Family: Father of five children
Job: Success coach at UW-Madison Odyssey Project
Prior elected office: Madison City Council, 2003-2007
Other public service: Past president of the City of Madison Equal Opportunities Commission
Education: Master’s degree in social work, UW-Madison
Website: benford4senate.com
William Davis III
Age: 35
Family: Not married, four children
Job: Disabled
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Volunteer working with low-income families and homeless
Education: Ashworth College
Email: Disabldpolitics85@yahoo.com
Nada Elmikashfi
Age: 24
Address: 4849 Sheboygan Ave. Apt. 324, Madison
Family: Single
Job: Full-time candidate
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Member, Sustainable Madison Committee; Gov. Tony Evers appointments team, fall 2019; legislative fellow for Sen. Jennifer Shilling, Summer 2019; fellow, NextGen America, 2018
Education: Bachelor’s degree in legal studies and certificates in entrepreneurship and environmental studies, UW-Madison
Website: nadaforwisconsin.com
John Imes
Age: 59
Address: 1008 Edgehill Drive, Madison
Family: Married, four children
Job: Executive director, Wisconsin Environmental Initiative
Prior elected office: Shorewood Hills village trustee since 2012
Other public service: President pro tem, Shorewood Hills Plan Commission; chairman, Personnel Committee; chairman, Finance Committee; Joint Campus Area Commitee; Monroe Street Merchants Association Board; Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters: Climate and Energy Leadership Network
Education: Bachelor’s degree in environmental science, Carroll University; associate degree in environmental health technology, Madison Area Technical College
Website: www.johnimes.com
Amani Latimer Burris
Age: 51
Address: 1047 Melvin Court, Madison
Family: Married, two children
Job: Former field organizer, Wisconsin Democratic Party
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Los Angeles Unified School District middle school teacher, 2000-2002; City of Madison election inspector
Education: Bachelor’s degree in communications, UW-Green Bay; graduate work, University Of Minnesota
Email, website: info@amaniforwisconsin.com, amaniforwisconsin.com/
Aisha Moe
Age: 21
Address: 305 N Gammon Road, Madison
Family: Single
Job: Former community organizer and legislative staffer
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Field organizer, Democratic Party Coordinated Campaign, 2018
Education: Bachelor’s degree in mathematics and African cultural studies, UW-Madison
Email, website: www.aishaforstatesenate.com, aishaforstatesenate@gmail.com
Kelda Roys
Age: 41
Address: 702 Seneca Place, Madison
Family: Married, mother and stepmother of four girls
Job: Attorney; founder of OpenHomes
Prior elected office: Wisconsin State Assembly, 2009-2013
Other public service: Appointed commissioner, Madison Community Development Authority, since 2019; various other boards and commissions
Education: Bachelor’s degree, New York University; law degree, University of Wisconsin Law School
Email, website: keldaforsenate@gmail.com, keldaroys.com
