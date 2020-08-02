You are the owner of this article.
Meet the 26th Senate District candidates
Meet the 26th Senate District candidates

26th Senate District candidates

Democrats running in the 26th Senate District (from left): Brian Benford, William Davis III, Nada Elmikashfi, John Imes, Amani Latimer Burris, Aisha Moe and Kelda Roys.

Meet the candidates

Brian Benford

Brian Benford

Age: 61

Address: 2273 East Washington Ave., Madison

Family: Father of five children

Job: Success coach at UW-Madison Odyssey Project

Prior elected office: Madison City Council, 2003-2007

Other public service: Past president of the City of Madison Equal Opportunities Commission

Education: Master’s degree in social work, UW-Madison

Website: benford4senate.com

William Davis III

William Davis III

Age: 35

Family: Not married, four children

Job: Disabled

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Volunteer working with low-income families and homeless

Education: Ashworth College

Email: Disabldpolitics85@yahoo.com

Nada Elmikashfi

Nada Elmikashfi

Age: 24

Address: 4849 Sheboygan Ave. Apt. 324, Madison

Family: Single

Job: Full-time candidate

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Member, Sustainable Madison Committee; Gov. Tony Evers appointments team, fall 2019; legislative fellow for Sen. Jennifer Shilling, Summer 2019; fellow, NextGen America, 2018

Education: Bachelor’s degree in legal studies and certificates in entrepreneurship and environmental studies, UW-Madison

Website: nadaforwisconsin.com

John Imes

John Imes

Age: 59

Address: 1008 Edgehill Drive, Madison

Family: Married, four children

Job: Executive director, Wisconsin Environmental Initiative

Prior elected office: Shorewood Hills village trustee since 2012

Other public service: President pro tem, Shorewood Hills Plan Commission; chairman, Personnel Committee; chairman, Finance Committee; Joint Campus Area Commitee; Monroe Street Merchants Association Board; Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters: Climate and Energy Leadership Network

Education: Bachelor’s degree in environmental science, Carroll University; associate degree in environmental health technology, Madison Area Technical College

Website: www.johnimes.com

Amani Latimer Burris

Amani Latimer Burris

Age: 51

Address: 1047 Melvin Court, Madison

Family: Married, two children

Job: Former field organizer, Wisconsin Democratic Party

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Los Angeles Unified School District middle school teacher, 2000-2002; City of Madison election inspector

Education: Bachelor’s degree in communications, UW-Green Bay; graduate work, University Of Minnesota

Email, website: info@amaniforwisconsin.com, amaniforwisconsin.com/

Aisha Moe

Aisha Moe

Age: 21

Address: 305 N Gammon Road, Madison

Family: Single

Job: Former community organizer and legislative staffer

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Field organizer, Democratic Party Coordinated Campaign, 2018

Education: Bachelor’s degree in mathematics and African cultural studies, UW-Madison

Email, website: www.aishaforstatesenate.com, aishaforstatesenate@gmail.com

Kelda Roys

Kelda Roys

Age: 41

Address: 702 Seneca Place, Madison

Family: Married, mother and stepmother of four girls

Job: Attorney; founder of OpenHomes

Prior elected office: Wisconsin State Assembly, 2009-2013

Other public service: Appointed commissioner, Madison Community Development Authority, since 2019; various other boards and commissions

Education: Bachelor’s degree, New York University; law degree, University of Wisconsin Law School

Email, website: keldaforsenate@gmail.com, keldaroys.com

