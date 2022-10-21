 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meet Stone Cold Squeeze Often and Rosie the Rubbisher, helping Madison fight climate change

  • 0

The city estimates the electric compactors will save 356 gallons of diesel per week, eliminating about 188 tons of greenhouse gas emissions a year.

Rosie the Rubbisher eats trash. Stone Cold Squeeze Often prefers aluminum, cardboard and other recyclables.

Both run on electricity and are a small part of Madison's effort to slow climate change.  

20221021-01-TrashCompactors0038-10212022133036

The city of Madison has named its electric-powered trash and recycling compactors Rosie the Rubbisher and Stone Cold Squeeze Often, names submitted and voted on by residents. 

Officially named on Friday, the electric-powered compactors at the city's Sycamore Avenue drop off site were purchased earlier this year — at a combined cost of $78,000 — to replace a pair of diesel garbage trucks used to compress more than 2,000 tons of waste each year.

The city estimates using electricity will save 356 gallons of diesel fuel per week, eliminating about 188 tons of greenhouse gas emissions a year. That’s about the same amount of carbon released by driving 423,000 miles.

At a ceremony to reveal the names -- along with artwork by Underbelly  Creative design studio -- Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the compactors an example of are just one part of the city’s efforts to eliminate carbon emissions from city operations by 2030.

20221021-02-TrashCompactors0012-10212022133036

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, right, and recycling coordinator Bryan Johnson reveal artwork designed by Underbelly Creative on the city's electric trash compactor, dubbed Rosie the Rubbisher.

Streets division spokesperson Bryan Johnson said by freeing up the trucks for collection the city was able to avoid buying an additional $230,000 garbage truck that will be needed to cover the town of Madison when it becomes part of the city at the end of this month.

The monikers, suggested by Paul Fenner and Dan Fitch, were chosen from a list of more than 500 submissions using ranked-choice voting in what Rhodes-Conway called “a democratic and frankly quite hilarious naming competition.”

Rosie, a popular second choice for most, edged out Crush Farley, Trashy McTrashface, Squashbob Trashpants and Alexander Cramilton.

20221021-03-TrashCompactors0045-10212022133036

A truck picks up a trash compactor at the city's Sycamore Avenue dropoff site. The city purchased two electric compactors, Rosie the Rubbisher and Stone Cold Squeeze Often, to replace two diesel garbage trucks, which city leaders will save money and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. 

Stone Cold received fewer total ballots but was the most common first choice in the recycling category, where the runners up included Sir Crushalot, George Squashington, Ron Squeezely and Pulverine.

“Climate change is a serious threat,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Taking on the challenge of climate change requires our full attention and commitment. But it’s also important to stop and have a little fun sometimes.”

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

100-year-old painter in Bosnia celebrates her craft with exhibition

