Medical marijuana would become legal under Republican proposal

Medical marijuana for people with serious medical conditions would become legal in Wisconsin under a new plan revealed Wednesday by Republican lawmakers.

The bill, which would make legal for medical use most forms of marijuana besides smoking it, would likely receive vast public support and be signed into law by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has rallied for marijuana legalization in the past.

Bill co-author Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, said Wednesday that Republican leadership, who has stood against medical and recreational marijuana leadership in the past, would allow the bill a committee hearing.

The bill would permit marijuana use for people with cancer, HIV, multiple sclerosis, post-traumatic stress disorder and other serious medical conditions.

Medical marijuana is currently legal in 36 states, including states with Republican legislatures and governors.

In a co-sponsorship memo sent after the press conference Wednesday, Felzkowski said, "Medicine is never one-size-fits-all, and it is time for Wisconsin to join the majority of the country in adding another option which may help patients find the relief they need."

A 2019 Marquette Law poll found 83% of Wisconsinites said medical marijuana should be legal, while 59% supported full legalization.

Under the bill, a Medical Marijuana Regulatory Commission would be tasked to regulate the medical marijuana program, which would extend to adults with serious medical conditions as well as some minors.

The program would permit the use of medical marijuana by Wisconsinites who receive written recommendations from a physician, physician assistant, or certified advanced practice nurse prescriber.

In response to the bill's unveiling, Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, urged full legalization.

"I appreciate that more folks are coming to the table to address cannabis prohibition including my (Republican) colleagues - however this policy is not the direction Wisconsin should go," she said.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said in April that he’s not comfortable with Wisconsin becoming a “rogue state,” legalizing marijuana beforehand without federal blessing.

This story will be updated.

