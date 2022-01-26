Medical marijuana would be legalized under Republican proposal

Medical marijuana for people with serious medical conditions would become legal in Wisconsin under a plan revealed Wednesday by Republican lawmakers, who said it could be "debilitating" for the sick not to have natural options.

The bill, which would make legal for medical use most forms of marijuana besides smoking it, would likely receive vast public support and be signed into law by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has rallied for marijuana legalization in the past.

Bill co-author Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, said Wednesday that Republican leadership, who have stood against medical and recreational marijuana legalization in the past, would allow the bill a committee hearing. Felzkowski introduced an identical bill last session, but it received little support in the Senate.

The bill would create a medical program guided by a state commission that would permit marijuana use for people with cancer, HIV, multiple sclerosis, post-traumatic stress disorder and other serious medical conditions.

If passed, the bill would put Wisconsin together with 36 states that permit medical marijuana, including states with Republican legislatures and governors.

In a co-sponsorship memo sent after the press conference Wednesday, Felzkowski said, "Medicine is never one-size-fits-all, and it is time for Wisconsin to join the majority of the country in adding another option which may help patients find the relief they need."

A 2019 Marquette Law poll found 83% of Wisconsinites said medical marijuana should be legal, while 59% supported full legalization.

In the past decade, Republican lawmakers have rejected several Democratic bills that would have legalized recreational marijuana. They also rejected Evers' attempt to tuck the legalization of marijuana into the most recent budget.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said in April that he’s not comfortable with Wisconsin becoming a “rogue state,” legalizing marijuana beforehand without federal blessing.

Federal laws prohibit medical and recreational marijuana, though legislation known as the Rohrabacher–Farr amendment has prohibited the Justice Department from spending money to interfere with the implementation of state medical cannabis laws.

LeMahieu spokesman Adam Gibbs did not respond to a request for comment on whether LeMahieu would give the bill a hearing or whether he would support the bill. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has indicated his support for medical marijuana in the past.

In response to the bill's unveiling, Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, urged full legalization.

"I appreciate that more folks are coming to the table to address cannabis prohibition including my (Republican) colleagues - however this policy is not the direction Wisconsin should go," she said.

Under the bill, a Medical Marijuana Regulatory Commission would be tasked to regulate the medical marijuana program, which would extend to adults with serious medical conditions as well as some minors.

The program would permit the use of medical marijuana by Wisconsinites who receive written recommendations from a physician, physician assistant, or certified advanced practice nurse prescriber. Medical marijuana patients would then be able to access cannabis products stocked by wholesalers who would be subject to a 10% state excise tax.

The bill would require licensed producers, processors and laboratories to operate in an enclosed, locked facility, and they could not have past drug convictions. It would also require them to sell directly to medical dispensaries — not directly to patients — a requirement that would likely close the door on small-time producers as well as medical patients producing marijuana for their own use, which Agard noted.

"It prioritizes pharmaceutical companies, not our farmers or our Main Streets," she said about the bill.

Under current law, first-time marijuana possession is punishable by up to a $1,000 fine and six months in jail, while local governments are allowed to establish their own penalties for possessing small amounts of the plant. Subsequent offenses are a felony.

