Mayors talk Dane County economic recovery during Chamber of Commerce panel

As Dane County looks forward to economic recovery after the pandemic, mayors from six cities said Thursday during a Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce event that boosting confidence of consumers and business will be critical to encouraging the local economy.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway pointed to Dane County’s orders throughout the pandemic, which have been more strict than across the state, as a reason for people to feel comfortable.
“It’s true we aren’t as open as other places in the state,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We are also safer than other places in the state.”
For Verona Mayor Luke Diaz, confidence is tied to the reduction in COVID-19 case counts, while Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser said that comfort level comes down to each individual.
Local businesses can take another step forward toward the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as Public Health Madison & Dane County increased gathering and capacity limits for all businesses Thursday.
Rhodes-Conway, Diaz and Esser were joined by Monona Mayor Mary O’Connor, Stoughton Mayor Tim Swadley and Middleton Mayor Gurdip Brar at the virtual “Advocacy in the A.M.” event.
Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce President Zach Brandon moderated the event, which focused on challenges and economic opportunities as the county heads toward recovery.
The mayors discussed what they’ve learned as leaders responding to the pandemic, such as the importance of preparing off-site work equipment for city employees, communicating extensively internally and with the community, and balancing short-term needs with long-term goals.
“Be prepared for constant change,” O’Connor said.
Looking ahead to a post-pandemic world, the mayors agreed on key areas of collaboration, including racial equity, sustainability, transportation and affordable housing.
Rhodes-Conway outlined challenges ahead for the city of Madison, including how employers decide to manage telework and the availability of workforce. The latter calls into question wages and benefits but also how affordable it is to live and get around the city.
Finally, Rhodes-Conway said it will be a challenge to encourage residents to shift back to in-person shopping and experiences. While the pandemic made this worse, retail was already experiencing this difficulty.
“This has just exacerbated the Amazon-ification of our economy,” Rhodes-Conway said. “In addition to marketing our individual cities and the region as a destination, I think we need to focus on marketing our small and local businesses.”
