Mayors of Madison, Milwaukee join letter supporting Amtrak expansion in Wisconsin

"We specifically advocate for the extension of Amtrak’s Hiawatha line," the mayors wrote in the letter. "The Hiawatha line is one of Amtrak’s most successful routes and would enhance connectivity between the economic centers of our three Midwestern states."

The prospect of passenger rail expansion has been an on-again, off-again conversation in Wisconsin, with the state in line to receive $810 million in federal funding to build a Madison-to-Milwaukee high-speed rail — a proposal supported in 2010 by then-Gov. Jim Doyle.

However, Doyle's successor Gov. Scott Walker rejected those funds in 2011. Walker later requested $150 million to upgrade the Hiawatha line, but the funding was ultimately denied.

The Federal Railroad Administration reported in 2010 that building out passenger rail would create thousands of jobs in manufacturing, more than one million construction jobs and other careers in operations and maintenance.

"Modernizing and enhancing passenger rail must play a key role in our national transportation system in the twenty-first century and beyond," the mayors wrote. "We urge the Administration to help our region finally realize this overdue vision for a connected future."