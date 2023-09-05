Facing challenges from growth, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Tuesday proposed a $266.5 million capital budget for 2024 that fully funds a now $18.6 million "Imagination Center" at Reindahl Park, doubles the Affordable Housing Fund and continues to pour resources into the South Side.

Rhodes-Conway's proposal also delivers $11 million for first phase of a $300 million redevelopment of the city's piece of "The Triangle" public housing Downtown, provides $15.2 million for flood mitigation and $5.1 million to mitigate PFAS pollution at Well 15 on the Far East Side, and funds planning for the north-south segment of Bus Rapid Transit from Northport Avenue to Fitchburg next year.

It delivers an extra $2 million to meet rising costs of the now $23 million homeless men's shelter to be built at 1901 Bartilion Dr. on the Far East Side.

"My capital budget invests in the basics our city needs," the mayor said at a press conference at the Urban League of Madison's Black Business Hub nearing completion on South Park Street. ”Our city is growing rapidly, and our infrastructure needs are growing as well."

The mayor's proposal brings no out-of-the-blue, big-cost projects and again funds many initiatives that were being planned or have seen initial investments. The budget is substantially less than the current year's record $376.5 million plan and the former record $354.2 million budget from 2022, but far more than the $166.4 million plan from 2021.

"The capital budget includes large infrastructure investments that can vary year to year," city Finance Director David Schmiedicke said.

The proposal relies on $149.2 million in borrowing and $117.3 million from other sources such as federal or state grants. Debt payments are projected to be 17% of the city's operating budget next year, about the same as the current year.

Rhodes-Conway is envisioning a series of substantial projects in the nonbinding, five-year Capital Improvement Plan from 2025 through 2029, including a new Fire Station No. 6 on the South Side in 2025, a new Police South District station and property and evidence facility in 2026, and the start of reconstruction of John Nolen Drive and its bridges in 2025.

"Madison is a growing city, the fastest growing in the state," Schmiedicke said. "We have to continue to make significant infrastructure investments."

The capital budget relies heavily on state and federal money, but the city is nonetheless held back by a GOP-controlled state Legislature that refuses to provide Madison a fair share of state aid, Rhodes-Conway said.

Rising construction costs

Earlier this summer, it looked like a series of snags would delay the now $18.6 million, 18,000-square-foot Imagination Center, which would combine a library, park pavilion and city services at 91-acre Reindahl Park.

Previously, city officials and the 2023 operating budget anticipated a construction start this year and an opening in mid-2024. But the timetable has shifted for multiple reasons to construction beginning in 2025 and completion in mid-2026, Madison Public Library Director Greg Mickells had said.

Now, Rhodes-Conway is delivering another $1.5 million in borrowing and $500,000 in federal funds to keep up with construction inflation with the project, which is still slated to start in 2025 and be completed the following year. It's now estimated it will cost $2 million annually to operate, up $500,000 from previous estimates.

"This is something that community has been awaiting for a long time," she said, noting that her administration is closely monitoring rising construction costs at projects like the Imagination Center and homeless men's shelter.

The mayor is proposing a substantial increase in the city's Affordable Housing Fund, which will rise from $10 million in the current year to $20 million in 2024.

The current Capital Improvement Plan envisioned $10 million annual contributions to the fund from 2024 through 2028, but the mayor's new nonbinding blueprint bumps those sums to $14.5 million in 2025, $17.5 million in 2026, $14.5 million in 2027, $15.5 million in 2028 and $12.5 million in 2029. The proposal delivers a 62.4% increase in funding over a six-year period.

The demand for housing "is the most significant challenge our city faces," the mayor said. "We want the private sector to produce housing. We wan to to make sure some of it is affordable."

The budget launches the $50 million first phase of a roughly $300 million remake of the city's biggest concentration of housing for low-income residents and more than triples the total units on its piece of "the Triangle" Downtown, once the core of the low-income, multiethnic Greenbush neighborhood razed amid national urban renewal efforts in the 1960s.

The city's Community Development Authority, which owns 336 housing units at five sites and a small Asian grocery store on 10.5 acres bounded by West Washington Avenue and South Park Street, has produced a master plan to fully redevelop the site with an estimated 1,216 units.

Under the plan, the first $50 million phase with 166 units would be completed in 2026, with all five phases done by 2034.

The mayor proposes $5.5 million for the north-south BRT route in 2024, including a reconstruction of South Park Street with bus and bike lanes from Badger Road to West Washington Avenue, and $138.4 million in 2025. The budget provides $16.5 million in local funding, $15 million in federal funding, and $16.1 million in state funding to rebuild John Nolen Drive's bridges, roadway and multi-use path through 2029.

The reconstruction of South Park Street will transform the gateway to the city into something much more beautiful and in human scale, she said.

The budget invests $13 million in federal Inflation Reduction Act tax credits in solar, geothermal and electric vehicle projects and efforts to create a more sustainable and resilient energy future.

More for the South Side

The mayor's plan continues support for the South Side in 2024 and in future years.

The budget delivers $2 million in 2024 for housing elements of a new, roughly $200 million Community Development Authority project around the Metro Transit South Transfer Point corner of South Park Street and West Badger Road, and envisions another $7 million total for the housing pieces of the initiative in 2025 and 2026.

It envisions another $3.5 million for a new Fire Station No. 6, moving the station from 825 W. Badger Road to the new CDA project in 2025, and spending $15 million — $6.5 million from the city and $8.5 million from Dane County — for a new Public Health Madison and Dane County clinic that would also be part of the South Transfer Point redevelopment.

In addition, the budget proposes $300,000 in 2024, $3.3 million in 2025, and $41.8 million in 2026 for a new facility co-locating a new South Police District station with a centralized property and evidence storage facility for the Police Department at a yet-to-be-determined site.

The mayor proposes $3 million in tax incremental financing (TIF) support for land purchases and holding costs, small business financial assistance programs, planning and studies, and related initiatives on the South Side in 2024, and envisions a total $15 million more for those uses from 2025 through 2029.

"There is a lot going on in South Madison," Rhodes-Conway said.

The "Horizon List"

The mayor also has placed several projects on the "horizon list" for projects that meet a clear community purpose but are not yet fleshed out enough to be in the five-year Capital Improvement Plan.

Those include:

The second through fifth phases of the CDA's Triangle redevelopment. Cost unknown.

Breese Stevens Field facility expansion, modifications and enhancements. Cost unknown.

Goodman Pool replacement. Cost unknown.

Lake Monona waterfront initial phases. Cost unknown.

$16.1 million for an Elver Park community center.

$14 million for Vilas Park Master Plan implementation.

$15.7 million for a new Madison Police North District Station.

The city's Finance Committee will consider amendments to the capital budget this month. On Oct. 3, the mayor will introduce an operating budget for 2024, followed by Finance Committee consideration of operating budget amendments that month and City Council adoption of both budgets on the week of Nov. 13.