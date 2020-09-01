Mayor's $161.6 million capital budget keeps Public Market on track, boosts housing

City finance director David Schmiedicke said, the choices were "very tough" and that the mayor had to make hard decisions.

The mayor's proposed capital budget will be considered by the city's Finance Committee and she will offer an operating budget next month. The council will make final decisions on both budgets in November.

Equity, climate change, health

Rhodes-Conway said every decision in forging the budget was analysed through lenses of equity, how a project would lessen impact of climate change, health, and how it will help the city prepare for a new normal.

"We are only at the beginning of fully understanding how the current economic fallout from COVID-19 will impact the City’s budget for the next few years, but we do know that lost revenues will constrain our choices," she said. "But even in the midst of the challenging circumstances we face, we as a community must double down on finding ways to build the Madison we want to see, not just the Madison we’ve always had."