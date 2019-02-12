Try 1 month for 99¢

The campaign manager for Toriana Pettaway, Madison’s equity coordinator and a write-in candidate for mayor, is asking the four others challenging Mayor Paul Soglin to drop out and unite behind her as the best suited to address racial equity and social justice.

But the other hopefuls — Ald. Mo Cheeks, Nick Hart, former Ald. Satya Rhodes-Conway and Raj Shukla — are giving no indication of dropping out.

In an admittedly “unorthodox message” sent last week, Eric Upchurch II, Pettaway’s campaign manager, said an effort to address serious racial equity and social justice challenges is best led by a woman of color with expertise on the subjects.

“If you’ve been active in the city, you know that Tori is a multi-degree holding racial equity and social justice expert who has spearheaded human services structures, union support and collaborative initiatives that have changed our city,” Upchurch wrote. “You know of the barriers she’s faced leading 26 city departments with a five-year vision, and uncovering heaps of nuanced internal barriers that it’s taken years to identify and will take a knowledgeable mayor willing to address.

“If we want to save Madison, I have to believe that our best bet — instead of fighting over it — is to let a black woman expert in the issues that make it the worst” in the nation, he wrote. “Imagine the courage it would inspire to show that leaders in Madison are capable of relinquishing power to the most marginalized and being led by their expertise.”

Although she did not send the letter, Pettaway posted a copy on her campaign’s Facebook page.

Upchurch said Monday none of the candidates had responded to his proposal.

In interviews with the Wisconsin State Journal, several of the candidates acknowledged the issues Upchurch raised are important but said they’re still in the race.

“I’m not here to tell those most impacted by racism what they need,” Rhodes-Conway said. “As mayor I will make sure to listen and engage with those most impacted, and to empower community leaders.

“I respect Toriana and this ask, but I still believe I am qualified to address the multitude of problems this city faces starting on my first day in office and I will work hard hand in hand with those most impacted by historical and present racism to build a city that works for them.”

Brita Olsen, Cheeks’ campaign manager, said, “Throughout his campaign for mayor, Mo has been leading the discussion on taking on our city’s persistent reputation as a tale of two cities, where Madison is the best place to live for some yet not everyone. Mo has put forward a robust opportunity agenda for how as mayor he plans to create a more inclusive, innovative, and safe city.”

Amanda Brink, Shukla’s campaign manager, said, “We believe in democracy — Madison voters will determine the next mayor of the city, and we are confident Raj will be their choice on both February 19th and April 2nd.”

The Soglin campaign declined to comment. Hart could not be reached.

Dean Mosiman covers Madison city government for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Letter from Eric Upchurch II

Dear Nick, Raj, Mo and Satya,

I want to start off by saying that this is a long message, but if you respect me enough to make it to the end, I'm asking for a meeting that you may appreciate.

I respect your candidacy for mayor. It's important that you're passionate about the changes that we need and that you feel the urgency to do something about it; but that's not why I'm sending you this unorthodox message. I'm messaging you because of the countless other Madisonians who have also felt this same urgency to do, and their doing served as a barrier to the changes they wanted to see.

Irrespective of who wins, I've heard you all talk about how great Madison is as a city and how that greatness doesn't translate into the experiences of our most marginalized. You know that we're among the most racially disparate cities in the nation; but everybody likes to point to some subjective contributor, rather than facing their own contribution to this mess.

In my work in human services, as a street activist, community organizer, consultant, etc. etc. I've seen passionate people get in their own way by trying to lead initiatives that should be led by the most impacted. In one of the most racially disparate cities in the nation, Black and Brown people are the most impacted and should lead these changes; and they're not in the back because of KKK members or malicious intent. They're not leading - in part because people like the current mayor and others who may be passionate for change REALLY believe that THEY know what's best for those most impacted.

Racial disparities show up when people of color have less than their white counterparts. Equity disparities show up when women have less then men; and while I respect your candidacy and the drive that brought you to this point, I also have to respectfully share that the votes and donations that you get mean that the most marginalized in the race to save this city have less than.

I can say that I know and like all of you. I can even say that I have love for you and what you do, but I don't think any of us can ignore the fact that Madison's habitual belief that White people should lead, or that men should lead the change for our most marginalized IS a major part of Madison's habitual problem.

It's not enough to say that we'll listen better this time. The leaders need to be different this time.

Another major issue is our division. While I don't think that white people should lead the change in issues that impact people of color most, I also believe we're stronger when we work together.

There's a story of King Solomon where two women came to him claiming to be the mother of the same baby. The King's solution was to cut the baby in half and give each mother an equal share. Before this could be executed, one mother withdrew her claim to save the baby.

I believe that Madison is our baby, and our fight over it risks losing it. But what would it look like if you did what you may know in your heart is best, even if it meant you weren't in the Mayor's seat? Imagine the courage it would inspire to show that leaders in Madison are capable of relinquishing power to the most marginalized and being led by their expertise.

Together, we could all revolutionize Madison and defeat the status quo rather than defeating ourselves.

If you've been active in the city, you know that Tori is a multi-degree holding racial equity and social justice expert who has spearheaded human services structures, union support and collaborative initiatives that have changed our city. You know of the barriers she's faced leading 26 city departments with a 5 year vision, and uncovering heaps of nuanced internal barriers that it's taken years to identify and will take a knowledgeable Mayor willing to address.

If we want to save Madison, I have to believe that our best bet - instead of fighting over it - is to let a Black womxn expert in the issues that make it the worst in the whole friggin nation.

Each of you are powerful in your own right, and it's my hope that we can break the cognitive dissonance that says we can solve our disparities by perpetuating them...so... I'm asking (in the most crazy way possible) that we please consider, or at least have a real conversation (and I do mean a real in-person or phone conversation), about what it would look like to join forces and WIN MADISON TOGETHER.

With the utmost love and respect, Your neighbor,

Eric S. Upchurch II

Chief Visionary, Opportunity Inc.

