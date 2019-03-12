Try 3 months for $3
Madison mayoral candidates

Satya Rhodes Conway and Paul Soglin

 STATE JOURNAL PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

If you were waiting until after the primary to start paying attention to Madison's mayoral race, you're going to get your chance. And then some.

Over the next two weeks, in a campaign increasingly marked by differences over style, past performance and new ideas, Mayor Paul Soglin and challenger former Ald. Satya Rhodes-Conway will be participating in at least 11 candidate debates or forums — including two in one day — in the run up to the April 2 general election.

The events are set at locations across the city:

  • Noon Wednesday, Best Western Premier Park Hotel, 22 S. Carroll St. Sponsored by Downtown Rotary Club of Madison.
  • 6 p.m. Thursday, The Esquire Club, 1025 N. Sherman Ave. City Council candidates at 6 p.m.; mayoral candidates at 8 p.m. Sponsored by Northside Business Association. (Not open to the general public.)
  • Noon Friday, Urban League of Greater Madison, 2222 S. Park St. Sponsored by the NAACP, AACC, Black Girls Rock! and 100 Black Men of Madison.
  • 4 p.m. Saturday, Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 South Segoe Road. Sponsored by University Hill Farms Neighborhood Association.
  • 7 p.m. Monday, Madison Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St. Sponsored by Isthmus, WORT 89.9 FM, The Progressive Magazine, Downtown Madison Inc. and Capitol Neighborhoods Inc.
  • 9 a.m. March 20, West High School, 30 Ash St. Sponsored by West High School students. (Not open to the general public.)
  • 7 p.m. March 20, Madison Concourse Hotel, 1 W. Dayton St. Sponsored by the Dane County Democratic Party and Four Lakes Sierra Club.
  • 5:30 p.m. March 21, Wright Middle School, 1717 Fish Hatchery Road. Madison School Board candidates at 5:30 p.m.; mayoral candidates at 7 p.m. Sponsored by 100 Black Men of Madison.
  • 6:30 p.m. March 24, Lake Edge Lutheran Church, 4032 Monona Drive. Both mayoral and school board candidates will take questions and react to each other. Sponsored by East Side Progressives.
  • 6:30 p.m. March 25, Centro Hispano of Dane County, 810 W. Badger Road. Sponsored by Centro Hispano of Dane County.
  • 6:30 p.m. March 26, UW-Madison campus. Location TBD. Sponsored by College Democrats of UW-Madison.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Dean Mosiman covers Madison city government for the Wisconsin State Journal.

View comments