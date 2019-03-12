If you were waiting until after the primary to start paying attention to Madison's mayoral race, you're going to get your chance. And then some.
Over the next two weeks, in a campaign increasingly marked by differences over style, past performance and new ideas, Mayor Paul Soglin and challenger former Ald. Satya Rhodes-Conway will be participating in at least 11 candidate debates or forums — including two in one day — in the run up to the April 2 general election.
The events are set at locations across the city:
- Noon Wednesday, Best Western Premier Park Hotel, 22 S. Carroll St. Sponsored by Downtown Rotary Club of Madison.
- 6 p.m. Thursday, The Esquire Club, 1025 N. Sherman Ave. City Council candidates at 6 p.m.; mayoral candidates at 8 p.m. Sponsored by Northside Business Association. (Not open to the general public.)
- Noon Friday, Urban League of Greater Madison, 2222 S. Park St. Sponsored by the NAACP, AACC, Black Girls Rock! and 100 Black Men of Madison.
- 4 p.m. Saturday, Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 South Segoe Road. Sponsored by University Hill Farms Neighborhood Association.
- 7 p.m. Monday, Madison Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St. Sponsored by Isthmus, WORT 89.9 FM, The Progressive Magazine, Downtown Madison Inc. and Capitol Neighborhoods Inc.
- 9 a.m. March 20, West High School, 30 Ash St. Sponsored by West High School students. (Not open to the general public.)
- 7 p.m. March 20, Madison Concourse Hotel, 1 W. Dayton St. Sponsored by the Dane County Democratic Party and Four Lakes Sierra Club.
- 5:30 p.m. March 21, Wright Middle School, 1717 Fish Hatchery Road. Madison School Board candidates at 5:30 p.m.; mayoral candidates at 7 p.m. Sponsored by 100 Black Men of Madison.
- 6:30 p.m. March 24, Lake Edge Lutheran Church, 4032 Monona Drive. Both mayoral and school board candidates will take questions and react to each other. Sponsored by East Side Progressives.
- 6:30 p.m. March 25, Centro Hispano of Dane County, 810 W. Badger Road. Sponsored by Centro Hispano of Dane County.
- 6:30 p.m. March 26, UW-Madison campus. Location TBD. Sponsored by College Democrats of UW-Madison.