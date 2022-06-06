Mayor stays committed to new homeless men's shelter with cost now seen at $21 million

With cost estimates now reaching $21 million, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway remains committed to building a roughly 40,000-square-foot homeless men's shelter on a city-owned site on the Far East Side next year, saying delay "is not an option."

On March 9, Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Parisi proposed the city and county create the men's shelter on a 2-acre, city-owned site at 1902 Bartillon Drive, just off Highway 51 roughly between East Towne Mall and Madison Area Technical College.

The city spent $855,000 from its General Land Acquisition Fund to acquire the property, and authorized $9 million for construction of a shelter, including $4 million more from the city, $3 million committed from the county, and $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. In late March, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, announced $2 million more in federal funds for the shelter.

All along, city officials have maintained that the shelter would cost more than $12 million, and a recent Community Development Division capital budget request for 2023 now estimates the project will cost $21 million.

The request, to be weighed by the mayor with those from other agencies as she prepares a capital budget proposal for next year, seeks another $9 million in city borrowing for the project. The $9 million could decline if the county increases its current $3 million contribution to the project, or other funding is secured.

"We're absolutely committed to moving the project forward in 2023," Rhodes-Conway said. "That's not a question for anyone at this point in time. Delaying is not an option at this point. Homelessness is a serious problem in our community. This is something that our city really needs. It's not going to get any cheaper. I don't see how a delay helps us."

The preliminary estimated cost is largely a function of square footage anticipating a more ambitious, robust level of services rather than a more spartan facility, city community development director Jim O'Keefe said, adding that officials expected an initial shock at the preliminary price tag.

"It's part of the community's response to homelessness," he said. "We're interested in more than just warehousing people. We're looking to help them find their way to stable housing, to address the conditions that put them in a place where they don't have housing."

The $21 million is still an estimate at this time and conversations are continuing on potential savings and how the capital and operating sides of the project will be funded, Rhodes-Conway said, adding, "I'm certainly hopeful."

The mayor mentioned the new cost estimate to the county executive last week, "and it's something we'll be discussing with the city as we put together our 2023 budget proposal," Parisi spokesperson Ariana Vruwink said.

"We certainly look at this as a partnership with Dane County," O'Keefe said.

Built from scratch

The city, and perhaps the state, have not seen a homeless shelter built from scratch for this exact purpose, the mayor has said.

The city and county have been aggressively seeking a site for a permanent men's shelter ever since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of cramped, makeshift shelters in Downtown church basements in March 2020.

The city created temporary shelters with more space, first at the Warner Park Community Center before moving the shelter to the city's former Fleet Services building on First Street, which the city will begin to repurpose into the $16.5 million Madison Public Market this fall.

In the past two years, the city and county have proposed three permanent sites for the men's shelter: a two-story, 22,584-square-foot former day care center at 4111 East Towne Blvd., which failed because the seller pulled out of a tentative deal; a former big box store on Zeier Road; and now at 1902 Bartillon Drive. Dozens of sites were considered, including properties in the central city and on the East and West sides.

In late April, the City Council approved a resolution directing the Engineering Division to choose architectural and engineering consultants, and directing the Community Development Division to start a process to pick an operator, who would help refine the design, budget and mix of services.

The permanent shelter's operating hours, for example, are undecided, but may go beyond the current 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. at the temporary site on First Street, O'Keefe has said. For example, hours could be extended so guests don't have to leave during inclement weather. Or the building could be available up to 24 hours a day, depending on services and funding, he said.

The new shelter will likely have spaces where men who are experiencing physical or mental health problems, are under the influence or are unruly could be sheltered yet separate from others, he said. There will be space for services, especially to find other housing, as well as ways to connect residents with other services such as mental health or substance abuse counseling.

Meeting needs

Although no design work has been completed, the city's Engineering Division has been basing estimates on a facility offering:

Space for welcome/check-in, socializing/dining, kitchen, restrooms/showers, laundry and storage.

Sufficient space to sleep up to 175 guests and a separate, segregated space for another 25 guests with special needs.

Possible space for up to 50 "pay to stay" beds, possibly in congregate or semi-congregate living, single rooms or some combination.

Administrative services and support spaces.

Spaces to accommodate daytime support services, including private space for mobile health/behavioral health service providers, individual counseling/case management, and donations.

About 40 parking spaces, a bus drop off zone, landscaped spaces, and storm water management.

The $21 million preliminary cost estimate includes $1 million in land costs; $2.3 million in design, staff time, site development, furnishings, fixtures and equipment, the city art ordinance, and project contingency; and $17.7 million for construction.

As it plans for the permanent shelter, the city is creating a temporary facility at a city-owned, 31,500-square-foot building at 2002 Zeier Road near East Towne that formerly held a Savers and Gander Mountain store. That site was once considered for the permanent shelter but faced opposition due to its distance from Downtown and proximity to the mall and many businesses. It could be used starting in September or October and until the permanent shelter is completed in early 2025.

