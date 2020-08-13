Mayor says gun violence needs ‘citywide’ response following 11-year-old's death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As an 11-year-old girl who was shot in the head two days ago was scheduled to be taken off life support Thursday at 11:11 a.m., community members gathered at Brittingham Park to show support for her family.

They prayed, released dozens of pink, white and red balloons and held signs declaring “Put the Guns Down.”

“She was injured on the 11th, and she was 11-years-old,” her grandmother Lorene Gomez said at a press conference outside of American Family Children’s Hospital hospital Wednesday. “My grandbaby will take her wings. We ask you for continued love and support and care.”

The child, Anisa Scott, her family and their community are the latest victims of gun violence in Madison, which is increasing in a “staggering” trajectory, according to Acting Chief Vic Wahl. He said the car-to-car shooting was a “new low” for Madison.

On Tuesday morning, Anisa, who loved monster trucks and played basketball, was riding in a car when a shooter in a second vehicle fired into the car near the intersection of East Washington and Lexington avenues. The driver was not related to Anisa, but has a connection to her family, according to the MPD, and was likely the intended target.