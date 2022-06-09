 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway tests positive for COVID-19

  • 0

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced on Thursday she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Twitter message, Rhodes-Conway said she is up to date on vaccinations and boosters, feeling only mild symptoms, and asked followers to be well.

It's unclear exactly when the mayor tested positive. She chaired an online City Council meeting that began at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday that ran until about 1 a.m. Wednesday, and was conducting in-person meetings wearing a mask at her fourth-floor office at the City-County Building during the day on Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has tested positive for COVID-19. She said she is experiencing mild symptoms.

 LUCAS ROBINSON, STATE JOURNAL
0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics