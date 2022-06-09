Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway tests positive for COVID-19

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced on Thursday she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Twitter message, Rhodes-Conway said she is up to date on vaccinations and boosters, feeling only mild symptoms, and asked followers to be well.

It's unclear exactly when the mayor tested positive. She chaired an online City Council meeting that began at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday that ran until about 1 a.m. Wednesday, and was conducting in-person meetings wearing a mask at her fourth-floor office at the City-County Building during the day on Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.