With a bit more than half the vote counted Tuesday night, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway took a commanding early lead with Gloria Reyes running second in the primary race to advance to the general election on April 4.

Rhodes-Conway had 58.7% of the early vote, Reyes 28.5% and Scott Kerr 11.9%.

Voters on Tuesday also settled primary races in eight City Council districts; results in those contests should be available later this evening. In the 9th, 10th and 20th districts, current council members faced either council colleagues due to redistricting or former council members seeking to return to office.

A relatively lower-profile mayoral campaign has included four candidate forums and produced differences on issues surrounding city finances, public safety, housing, bus service, homelessness and racial equity.

Rhodes-Conway, elected in 2019, has touted "great strides" in housing, climate, transportation and racial equality during her tenure despite the pandemic and said the city faces added challenges of preventing violence, improving traffic safety, equitable economic development and investing in young people.

"I promised you four years ago that I would work on the issues Madison cares about and that is what I have done every day since," she said before Tuesday's vote.

Reyes, a consultant and a former CEO of Briarpatch Youth Services, Madison School Board president, deputy mayor and city police officer, said being mayor isn't about "advancing an ideology" but helping make the city work for everyone. She said she is committed to making housing more affordable, working with the business community to create good-paying jobs and keeping the community safe.

"Throughout my career, I have proven that I have the drive to better our community, with equity, transparency, and engagement at the forefront of every conversation," she said.

Kerr, a technician with the Traffic Engineering Division and a city employee for 42 years, said his campaign sought no donations and that people "who make up the soul of the community" would deliver needed innovations.

"I have no donors to answer to, no debts or favors owed to anyone except the voters," he said.

Daniel Howell Jr., a former Badger football player with experience in social services but a newcomer to electoral politics, ran as the lone registered write-in candidate.

In the latest campaign finance reports from Jan. 1 through Feb. 6, the mayor had raised and spent the most, Reyes had the most cash left in the bank, and Kerr was not actively raising money.

Rhodes-Conway started the reporting period with $16,929, received $39,163, spent $47,710 and had $8,382 on hand. She also had $1,873 in outstanding loans.

Reyes began the reporting period with $15,832, raised $17,535, spent $4,564 and had $28,803 in the bank.

Kerr filed as "exempt" for the reporting period — a designation under state campaign finance law that means a candidate does not intend to spend or take in more than $2,500 in a calendar year.

Voters Tuesday also are deciding primary races in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 9th, 10th, 12th, 14th and 20th City Council districts. As usual, most council candidates in the primary raised and spent only modest amounts, according to the most recent campaign finance reports.