As her administration takes root, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is emphasizing her priorities of affordable housing, rapid transportation, climate change and racial equity while continuing to seek restraint in public works spending, which stands at a budgeted $347.6 million for 2019.
In her first capital budget message, Rhodes-Conway is asking managers of city departments to focus on those priorities as well as tying funding requests to six citywide elements such as land use and transportation and strategies to advance them stated in the city's new comprehensive plan, called "Imagine Madison."
The mayor also instructed managers to use data to better understand problems and how capital investments will solve those problems.
But Rhodes-Conway also strongly echoed former Mayor Paul Soglin's long-running concern over borrowing and rising debt payments, which accounts for 17.5% of the city's operating budget for 2019, far above the unofficial target of 12.5% of spending.
"We must set clear priorities, evaluate projects based on performance data toward achieving results our residents expect, and invest at a level that our residents can afford," she said in the budget message.
To restrain spending, the mayor announced:
- No new projects should be added to the 2020 capital budget beyond those foreseen in the adopted, nonbinding, five-year Capital Improvement Plan.
- New projects can be added in the years 2021-2025 of the CIP, but must be ranked in priority, including consistency with the comprehensive plan and readiness for completion.
- Capital programs such as road pavement management should be maintained at current levels from 2020 and through 2024 in the CIP. Amounts for 2015 in the CIP can be adjusted up to 4% to respond to construction inflation.
- Existing projects must be prioritized numerically, with an explanation for the priority. Projects that have been reviewed related to promoting racial justice and social equity and that extend the life or replace existing infrastructure should be prioritized over new facilities and projects that increase operating costs.
In November, the City Council approved the $347.6 million capital budget for 2019, which includes $185.8 million in authorized borrowing and $168.8 million from outside sources.