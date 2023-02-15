Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway took in and spent far more than challengers Gloria Reyes and Scott Kerr between Jan. 1 and Feb. 6, according to the last campaign finance reports before the Feb. 21 mayoral primary.

But due to the mayor’s spending, Reyes had the most cash on hand at the end of the reporting period.

Rhodes-Conway, elected to a four-year term in the spring of 2019, started the reporting period with $16,929, received $39,163, spent $47,710 and had $8,382 on hand. She also had $1,873 in outstanding loans.

Reyes, a consultant and former nonprofit executive, deputy mayor, Madison School Board president and city police officer, began the reporting period with $15,832, raised $17,535, spent $4,564 and had $28,803 in the bank.

Kerr, a technician with the city Traffic Engineering Division and city employee for 42 years, filed as “exempt” for the reporting period — a designation under state campaign finance law that means a candidate does not intend to spend or take in more than $2,500 in a calendar year.

The new campaign finance reports were due at the end of the day Tuesday. Primaries for the mayor’s race and eight of 20 City Council races are Feb. 21. The general election is April 4.

“These campaign finance reports show that Mayor Rhodes-Conway is running a serious campaign,” campaign manager Alec Piefer said. “Her leadership has attracted significant support, including support from across the country because of her leadership roles in national organizations like Climate Mayors and Mayors for a Guaranteed Income.”

Reyes attacked Rhodes-Conway for relying on cash from outside the state.

“The pre-primary report shows us several things,” said Reyes’ campaign manager, Chandra Chouhan. “We have local leaders lining up behind Gloria to move Madison forward, whereas the current mayor has to go outside the state to counter her slowing momentum. Our dollars are coming from people who live in Madison, work in Madison and want to invest in this city.”

Kerr was proud of his low-spending campaign.

“My total expenditure remains under $100, and I hope to keep it at that level,” Kerr said. “I do not intend to change my campaign strategy after the primary if I make it through. I firmly believe in getting the money out of politics and if we cannot accomplish that at the local level, there is no hope of doing it for statewide or national races.”

Rhodes-Conway received 16 gifts of $500 or more, including six donations of $1,000 or more. Joel Plant of Madison gave $3,500 and five others — Elzie Higginbottom of Chicago; Daniel Katz of Boca Raton, Florida; David Kriete of Milwaukee; Anne Morrison of Madison; and Michael Nutter of Philadelphia — gave $1,000.

The mayor got 79 donations ranging from $12 to $1,000 from people living outside Wisconsin. She also received two substantial contributions from campaign committees based outside the state — $5,000 from the Lesbian Political Action Committee, based in Washington, D.C., and $2,000 from HNTB Holdings, LTD PAC of Kansas City, Missouri.

Rhodes-Conway’s major spending was $5,800 to her campaign manager, Piefer, for consulting; $24,093 to the Pivot Group of Alexandra, Virginia, for media, mailings and campaign literature; and $1,600 to Run the World Digital of Madison for ads.

Reyes received nine gifts of $500 or more, including three donations for $1,000 or more. Otto Gebhardt of Waunakee and Richard Mcky of Madison each gave $2,000, and Gillian Carter of Waunakee gave $1,000.

Reyes received four donations between $5 and $100 from people living outside Wisconsin. She also received one contribution from a campaign committee — $500 from Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett’s committee. Her major spending was $2,000 to Ex Recordum LLC of St. Louis, for candidate research, and she took a $500 in-kind contribution from former Mayor Paul Soglin for a mailing list.