Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway offers $381.9 million operating budget for 2023

With federal COVID-19 funds soon to wane, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Tuesday proposed a record $381.9 million operating budget for 2023 that delivers for public safety, neighborhoods, youth opportunities and employees, but gives a sobering warning about future deficits.

The mayor's proposal expands the Community Alternative Response Emergency Services, or CARES, which responds to 911 calls for behavioral health emergencies; provides more services in Public Health Madison and Dane County's reproductive health clinic; envisions a new program to aid lower-income households reduce the cost of city service bills and special charges; and offers investments in programs for young people across city agencies.

The budget delivers $2 million in federal funds for homeless shelter operations and $2 million from the general fund for seed money to support a private-public shelter operations endowment for the future.

The proposal provides a 2% raise for employees, costing $5.4 million; an additional 1% hike for general municipal employees, costing $850,000; and a one-time, $1,000 payment to all employees that has a $3.4 million price tag.

Overall, the budget increases spending 6% — the most since 2009 — to $381.9 million; raises tax collections by 5.5% to $273.2 million; and raises city taxes on the average home, now valued at $376,900, by 4% or $110.97 — triple the current year's dollar amount increase — to $2,899.30.

"My budget keeps a focus on the bottom line and fiscal restraint while meeting the needs of a growing city that is still recovering from the pandemic," Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.

The proposal uses several one-time funding streams to support spending increases, including $3.4 million from the "rainy day fund" to support the $1,000 payment to employees; $6.9 million from closed tax incremental financing (TIF) districts; and federal transit funding to reduce the city's local contribution to Metro Transit by $7.7 million next year.

"The budget is balanced due to the strength of Madison's economy, which is supporting solid growth in allowable property taxes, helped create a sizable surplus from the closure of the successful TID 25, and is fueling a strong recovery of local non-property tax revenues from the economic effects of the pandemic," Finance Director Dave Schmiedicke said.

The budget's long-range outlook, however, also acknowledges future storm clouds.

The availability of one-time federal COVID-19 funding to balance future budgets is expected to be limited after 2024, the budget's executive summary says. Based on assumptions, "annual deficits could reach between $20 million and $30 million," or about 6% of forecasted spending.

Safety, neighborhoods, youth

In her proposal, Rhodes-Conway emphasizes investments in public safety.

The mayor proposes to grow the now citywide CARES program to 12 hours a day, seven days a week. She continues funds for Public Health's Violence Prevention Team, which will be hiring new staff focused on preventing crime Downtown and mediating conflict across the city. She creates a first-ever, full-time city emergency manager in the Fire Department. The city has had a part-time manager since 2006.

If the city secures a federal Safe Streets grant, the mayor would hire a Vision Zero Safe Streets for All project manager to accelerate implementation of safety infrastructure and a list of Vision Zero traffic deaths projects.

The budget also includes a new bilingual clerk and investments to expand staffing and services in Public Health's reproductive health clinic, including meeting an anticipated increased demand for long-acting contraceptives that prevent long-term pregnancy prevention.

Pending approval from the State Public Service Commission, the mayor also is proposing to launch "Mad-Cap," the Madison Customer Assistance Program, which would offer financial assistance to lower income households to lower the cost of the municipal services bill, including utilities, and special charges like those for recycling and urban forestry.

For youth, Rhodes-Conway is supporting a full-time manager for "Parks Alive!" This year, the city held 31 Parks Alive! events as new ways to emerge from isolation, have fun and build relationships between youth and adults.

She also proposes to spend $250,000 more to support expansion of programs operated by community partners that combine employment and internships with mentoring and skills development. The new money will be used specifically to reach a group of young adults, aged 18-26, primarily young people of color, LGBTQ, and low-income. She also is providing another $250,000 for adult programming.

The mayor also delivered another $191,600 for needs related to attaching 90% of the land and 79% of the population of the town of Madison, which will dissolve at the end of the month and be divided between the city and Fitchburg.

Finding balance

In a positive sign, local city revenues from building permits, ambulance fees, hotel room taxes and investments are recovering from the pandemic and projected to increase 14%, or $6.9 million.

The closure of TIF District 25 on the south side of Capitol Square will provide a one-time revenue shot of another $6.9 million. Meanwhile, state aid is up 3%, or $1.2 million. Overall, tax collections will increase due to new construction and attachment of the town of Madison.

But debt payments will rise 9.8% to $61.6 million.

All told, the growth will offset the use of $13.1 million in one-time federal funding used to balance the budget in 2022. Remaining federal funding of $4.4 million, along with more one-time money from TIF districts, are expected to keep the projected deficit at about $7 million for 2024.

But then, the deficits will balloon.

"Over the next two years, service levels and revenue options will need to be thoroughly explored," the executive summary says. The proposed budget includes $350,000 to fund a thorough review of city compensation structures, processes, procedures recruitment and retention.

The City Council could still increase tax collections by a net $415,000, or an additional $4.57 on the average home, before hitting state-mandated levy limits, Schmiedicke said.

The city Finance Committee will consider amendments to the mayor's proposed operating budget later this month, with the full council making decisions on the mayor's already amended $365.6 capital budget and operating budget on the week of Nov. 14.