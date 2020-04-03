Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway names new Metro Transit general manager

Stuehrenberg said, “I am excited and honored to have this opportunity. Madison Metro is recognized nationally as an exceptional transit system. I look forward to working with elected officials and quality Metro staff as we move forward the MetroForward initiatives.”

He replaces interim general manager Natalie Erdman, who had retired as Madison’s director of planning, community and economic development a year ago but returned as Metro's interim general manager in November, replacing longtime general manager Chuck Kamp, who retired that month.

Stuehrenberg began work for IndyGo in December 2014, leading the Red Line project from its early design stages, IndyGo's website says. He previously held positions with consulting firms and with the city of Bloomington, Indiana. He holds a bachelor in engineering degree from the University of Illinois and a master’s certificate in transportation engineering and planning from the Center for Urban Transportation Research at the University of South Florida.

The new general manager, selected from among 17 applicants, is scheduled to start the week of May 4 and will be paid $142,000 annually. He will work closely with Erdman through the transition, Lynch said.

