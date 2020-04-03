Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway names new Metro Transit general manager

After a nationwide search, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has named Justin Stuehrenberg as Metro Transit's new general manager, one of the city's high profile jobs responsible for the bus system during the COVID-19 pandemic and developing a Bus Rapid Transit system in coming years.
The general manager oversees a $59.4 million budget with about 460 employees, including 310 bus drivers, for 2020.
Stuehrenberg was the vice president of planning and capital projects for the IndyGo system in Indianapolis and Marion County, Indiana, where he led the team responsible for implementation of the Red Line BRT, building one of the largest electric bus fleets in America, and implementation of a new account based fare collection system, city transportation director Tom Lynch said in a statement.
“Justin comes at a critical time in Metro’s journey," Rhodes-Conway said. "He will help Metro negotiate the rapid changes associated with our COVID-19 response. Later, he will use his extensive experience to build a more modern system that responds to the transportation needs of our region.”
Stuehrenberg said, “I am excited and honored to have this opportunity. Madison Metro is recognized nationally as an exceptional transit system. I look forward to working with elected officials and quality Metro staff as we move forward the MetroForward initiatives.”
He replaces interim general manager Natalie Erdman, who had retired as Madison’s director of planning, community and economic development a year ago but returned as Metro's interim general manager in November, replacing longtime general manager Chuck Kamp, who retired that month.
Stuehrenberg began work for IndyGo in December 2014, leading the Red Line project from its early design stages, IndyGo's website says. He previously held positions with consulting firms and with the city of Bloomington, Indiana. He holds a bachelor in engineering degree from the University of Illinois and a master’s certificate in transportation engineering and planning from the Center for Urban Transportation Research at the University of South Florida.
The new general manager, selected from among 17 applicants, is scheduled to start the week of May 4 and will be paid $142,000 annually. He will work closely with Erdman through the transition, Lynch said.
